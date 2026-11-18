When LB Carson Schwesinger and S Ronnie Hickman celebrate on the field following big defensive plays with their handshake, they are inherently referencing the "Red Rising" Saga.
As they hold out their arm to then raise and lock arms above their heads, they imagine they are holding a razor – a combat weapon that is prevalent throughout the books. They thought of the idea as they brainstormed handshakes during OTAs in 2025 and landed on creating one around an element of the series.
What started as a book series Schwesinger read at the suggestion of his sister, and Hickman found on his own accord as he rediscovered an interest in reading, has sparked a curiosity throughout the Browns' locker room over the last year – and particularly among the Browns' defensive players. As different players would discuss the books, teammates would chime in to ask what they were talking about. They would share details of the series and encourage teammates to read the first book, adding more players continuously into the circle of those who have read "Red Rising." Now, players like P Corey Bojorquez, LS Rex Sunahara and LB Winston Reid, as well as members of the coaching and training staff, have or are currently reading the series.
The "Red Rising" Saga is a six-book series that follows a young miner named Darrow in a dystopian world who is thrust into an unfamiliar world of conspiracy, politics, war and rebellion. He must adapt to survive while figuring out who his true friends and enemies are.
"The book just captivated me from the beginning," Schwesinger said. "I like Sci-Fi already and so it had that aspect to it, but then also just the characters and the depth you get throughout it is pretty cool. And I think also just having the other guys on the team who have read it and being able to talk about it with people and things like that has been fun. […] I get to relive some of the moments from when I know what certain parts of the book they're at."
While Schwesinger had started the series as he was training for the 2025 NFL Draft, when he arrived at the Browns after being drafted, he didn't know Hickman was also reading the series. One day as Schwesinger was walking through the fieldhouse at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, he saw Hickman reading the second book of the series, "Golden Son." Schwesinger was reading the third book of the series, "Morning Star," when they connected that they were reading the same series. From there, the two sparked their friendship alongside being teammates.
When Hickman finished "Morning Star" while the Browns traveled to an away game during the 2025 season, he turned to find Schwesinger – who was sitting two rows behind him – needing to discuss the ending of the book.
During training camp in 2025, Hickman had also a suggested S Grant Delpit to read the first book, "Red Rising." Delpit not only read the first book but also continued to read the next six books in the series over a couple of months.
For Schwesinger and Delpit, the storylines of war and violence remind them in some capacity of football.
"It's violent, there's horror, there's chaos. It's kind of like football, kind of like defense," Schwesinger said. "When things happen, you just got to figure out a way to win."
Those themes translate over to the Browns' attack-style defense, as they hold the mentality of playing violent each week and attacking the football. Defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has instilled in his players that the "ball is oxygen," translating to continuous effort to swarm the football, punch out the ball and force turnovers. Defensive backs and pass game specialist Brandon Lynch preaches to the defensive backs to "arrive violent" and "play with swag and passion."
"Football is a violent profession," Delpit said. "I think this book is a lot of violence, a lot of war, a lot of scheming, plot twists, so I think it naturally just attracts our taste."
Schwesinger said he also sees parallels between some of the characters, like Darrow, and him and his teammates.
"I think his whole story and who he is pretty cool, and I think that can resonate with a lot of guys, especially here," Schwesinger said. "I think we've got people from all different walks who have worked their tails off to get to where we're at and had to go through a lot. And so, I feel like that's another reason that a lot of people love reading this book."
Nicknames for each other have come from different characters in the book, with teammates calling Schwesinger "Cassius" after Cassius au Bellona. They refer to Delpit as Minotaur, based off of the character Apollonius au Valii-Rath, The Minotaur of Mars.
The series has continued to captivate the locker room, and during this year's training camp, Director of Player Engagement Ron Brewer had an idea. He was walking around the facility one day in training camp and saw numerous players reading different books in the "Red Rising" Saga and asked them what they were all reading. After hearing how widespread the series was being read, Brewer thought of the idea of bringing author Pierce Brown to Cleveland to give the players a chance to meet him and have an experience outside of football.
When Brewer told Hickman he was working to bring Brown to the facility and give them a chance to meet him, Hickman's eyes grew wide with excitement. Schwesinger said Brewer sporadically dropped hints about the possibility, and Schwesinger continuously reassured Brewer he would be in attendance.
They also invited Brown to attend Cleveland's Week 10 game against the Texans at Huntington Bank Field, where he had the chance to meet Schwesinger and Delpit on the sideline before the game.
"I didn't know he was going to be at the game, so somebody was like, 'Oh, he's right here,'" Schwesinger recalled. "I went and met him and then told about the first five people I saw as I went in the locker room. 'Guess who I just met?'"
On Nov. 16, Brewer's vision fully came to fruition, as Delpit, Hickman and Schwesinger held a "Fireside Chat" conversation with the author of the "Red Rising" Saga, Pierce Brown. The Browns also invited about 200 fans of the book series from the University of Akron, local high schools through the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network and the Cleveland Public Library to meet Brown for a book signing and attend the "Fireside Chat."
During the conversation, Delpit, Hickman and Schwesinger asked Brown questions about the series, his writing process and how he became an author. They discussed favorite characters, the outlook on the seventh book and a movie adaptation of the series. They also answered questions from the audience, both focused on football and the series.
"I think you always want to pick the mind of the author whatever series you're reading to see exactly like what were you doing to make you think this way, why did you do this, that and the third. It's cool to have something like this and have him come. He's a cool guy," Delpit said. "I'm a fan of how he's creative and uses his mind and creates a whole world in his head and finds a way for it to pan out on paper. And I think that's a really admirable and really cool to create a whole vision like that and put it to put it into place."
For the players, they will continue to share their love of the series with their teammates and anticipate the release of the seventh book and the movie – tapping into that connection off the field to inherently fuel their camaraderie on the field.
"It gives us something to talk about outside of football and we all bond about it," Schwesinger said.