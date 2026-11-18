The series has continued to captivate the locker room, and during this year's training camp, Director of Player Engagement Ron Brewer had an idea. He was walking around the facility one day in training camp and saw numerous players reading different books in the "Red Rising" Saga and asked them what they were all reading. After hearing how widespread the series was being read, Brewer thought of the idea of bringing author Pierce Brown to Cleveland to give the players a chance to meet him and have an experience outside of football.

When Brewer told Hickman he was working to bring Brown to the facility and give them a chance to meet him, Hickman's eyes grew wide with excitement. Schwesinger said Brewer sporadically dropped hints about the possibility, and Schwesinger continuously reassured Brewer he would be in attendance.

They also invited Brown to attend Cleveland's Week 10 game against the Texans at Huntington Bank Field, where he had the chance to meet Schwesinger and Delpit on the sideline before the game.

"I didn't know he was going to be at the game, so somebody was like, 'Oh, he's right here,'" Schwesinger recalled. "I went and met him and then told about the first five people I saw as I went in the locker room. 'Guess who I just met?'"

On Nov. 16, Brewer's vision fully came to fruition, as Delpit, Hickman and Schwesinger held a "Fireside Chat" conversation with the author of the "Red Rising" Saga, Pierce Brown. The Browns also invited about 200 fans of the book series from the University of Akron, local high schools through the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network and the Cleveland Public Library to meet Brown for a book signing and attend the "Fireside Chat."

During the conversation, Delpit, Hickman and Schwesinger asked Brown questions about the series, his writing process and how he became an author. They discussed favorite characters, the outlook on the seventh book and a movie adaptation of the series. They also answered questions from the audience, both focused on football and the series.

"I think you always want to pick the mind of the author whatever series you're reading to see exactly like what were you doing to make you think this way, why did you do this, that and the third. It's cool to have something like this and have him come. He's a cool guy," Delpit said. "I'm a fan of how he's creative and uses his mind and creates a whole world in his head and finds a way for it to pan out on paper. And I think that's a really admirable and really cool to create a whole vision like that and put it to put it into place."

For the players, they will continue to share their love of the series with their teammates and anticipate the release of the seventh book and the movie – tapping into that connection off the field to inherently fuel their camaraderie on the field.