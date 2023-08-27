HSGOTW #2: Ursuline defeats Padua Franciscan (38-7) 

Ursuline was last week's High School Game of the Week winner
Ursuline defeated Padua Franciscan on Friday, 38-7, in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.
Ursuline moved to 2-0 with the win while Padua Franciscan fell to 1-1.
Jack Ericson #4 was the game MVP for Ursuline with the following stats:
- 17/18 COMP
- 235 PASSING YDS
- 1 RUSHING TD
- 3 CAR for 11 YDS
He was a top contributor in their 38-7 win as Ursuline edged out Padua Franciscan.
Check out the photo gallery below for all of the best shots from Friday's game!