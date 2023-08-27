HSGOTW #2: Ursuline defeats Padua Franciscan (38-7) 

Ursuline defeated Padua Franciscan on Friday, 38-7, in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.

Ursuline moved to 2-0 with the win while Padua Franciscan fell to 1-1.

Jack Ericson #4 was the game MVP for Ursuline with the following stats:

17/18 COMP

235 PASSING YDS

1 RUSHING TD

3 CAR for 11 YDS

He was a top contributor in their 38-7 win as Ursuline edged out Padua Franciscan.