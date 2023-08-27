High School Game of the Week

HSGOTW #2: Ursuline defeats Padua Franciscan (38-7) 

Ursuline was this week's High School Game of the Week winner 

Aug 27, 2023 at 05:22 PM
ClevelandBrowns.com

HSGOTW: Padua Franciscan vs Ursuline

Ursuline defeated Padua Franciscan on Friday, 38-7, in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week. 

Ursuline moved to 2-0 with the win while Padua Franciscan fell to 1-1. 

Jack Ericson #4 was the game MVP for Ursuline with the following stats:

  • 17/18 COMP 
  • 235 PASSING YDS 
  • 1 RUSHING TD 
  • 3 CAR for 11 YDS 

He was a top contributor in their 38-7 win as Ursuline edged out Padua Franciscan. 

Check out the photo gallery below for all of the best shots from Friday's game!

