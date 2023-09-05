High School Game of the Week

HSGOTW #3: Canton South defeats Sandy Valley (35-27) 

Canton South was this week's High School Game of the Week winner 

Sep 05, 2023 at 09:25 AM
Canton South defeated Sandy Valley on Friday, 35-27, in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week. 

Canton South moved to 3-0 with the win while Sandy Valley fell to 2-1. 

Poochie Snyder #19 was the MVP for Canton South with: 

  • 19/23 COMP 
  • 248 PASSING YDS 
  • 106 RUSHING YARDS 
  • 2 PASSING TDS 

He was a top contributor in their 35-27 win as Canton South edged out Sandy Valley. 
 
Check out the photo gallery below for all of the best shots from Friday's game!

