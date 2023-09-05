HSGOTW #3: Canton South defeats Sandy Valley (35-27) 

Canton South was last week's High School Game of the Week winner
Canton South defeated Sandy Valley on Friday, 35-27, in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.
Canton South moved to 3-0 with the win while Sandy Valley fell to 2-1.
Poochie Snyder #19 was the MVP for Canton South with:
- 19/23 COMP
- 248 PASSING YDS
- 106 RUSHING YARDS
- 2 PASSING TDS
He was a top contributor in their 35-27 win as Canton South edged out Sandy Valley.
Check out the photo gallery below for all of the best shots from Friday's game!