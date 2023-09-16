HSGOTW #5: Massillon defeats St. Edward (15-14) 

Massillon was this week's High School Game of the Week winner
Massillon defeated St. Edward on Friday, 15-13, in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.
Washington (Massillon) moved to 5-0 with the win while St. Edward fell to 4-1.
DaOne Owens #15 was the MVP for Massillon with:
- 176 Yards Rushing
- 26 attempts rushing
- 2 touchdowns
He was a top contributor in their 15-13 win as Washington (Massillon) edged out St. Edward.
Check out the photo gallery below for all of the best shots from Friday's game!