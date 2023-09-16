High School Game of the Week

HSGOTW #5: Massillon defeats St. Edward (15-14) 

Massillon was this week's High School Game of the Week winner 

Sep 16, 2023 at 04:39 PM
HSGOTW #5 : Massillon vs St. Edward

Massillon was this week's High School Game of the Week winner

Massillon defeated St. Edward on Friday, 15-13, in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week. 

Washington (Massillon) moved to 5-0 with the win while St. Edward fell to 4-1. 

DaOne Owens #15 was the MVP for Massillon with: 

  • 176 Yards Rushing 
  • 26 attempts rushing 
  • 2 touchdowns 

He was a top contributor in their 15-13 win as Washington (Massillon) edged out St. Edward. 

Check out the photo gallery below for all of the best shots from Friday's game!

