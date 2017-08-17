Hue Jackson responds to criticism of previous National Anthem protest comments

Browns coach Hue Jackson closed his Thursday press conference with a prepared statement regarding criticism surrounding his previous comments made about NFL player National Anthem protests.

"I have been carrying this for about two days," Jackson said. "I knew if this question came, I wanted to make sure I said it right because I don't want to be misquoted ever again in any way, shape or form."

The statement follows:

"I'd like to share a couple thoughts on my recent post practice comments when I was asked about how I'd feel about a Browns player protesting during the national anthem…First off, our players know that I have a great appreciation for every single one of them. I respect and support their right for peaceful protest; a right afforded to every American. We've always made it clear to our players that they should embrace the platform they have as NFL players to improve our community and use their platform in a positive, thoughtful and responsible manner. Our team, along with every other team in the NFL and every other sport at every level should reflect what is good about America – our diversity of race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion as well as equal opportunity. There are issues in our country right now that are far bigger than football and I understand and respect that these issues impact our players and will compel them to react in many different ways.

My personal feeling is that over the last season, we've seen players come under unfair scrutiny for protesting during the anthem, mainly because the focus has become on whether or not a player is being disrespectful to the flag or military and not on the issue and cause attempting to be addressed by the protest. The intent of my comments was not to discourage individual expression from our players in light of a cause that moves them to personal expression. I'm disheartened that I gave anyone that impression because I did not speak with enough clarity. However, my words did reflect my concern—that I would express to any player—about protesting during the anthem. There are many effective ways athletes can utilize their platform if they so desire, but I would respect any individual decision as ultimately it would be the player's choice after much thoughtful dialogue.