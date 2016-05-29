ICYMI: The best from Week Two of the Browns' OTAs

With Week Two of OTAs in the books, summer is around the corner in Berea. But first, the Browns are set to begin their final week of practice with rookies and veterans before a mandatory veteran minicamp set for June 7-9.
In case you missed it, here's what ClevelandBrowns.com produced this week.
Cleveland inked two of its draft picks this week:
Browns sign 4th-round pick
Browns sign 2nd-round LB
ClevelandBrowns.com senior writer Andrew Gribble answers your burning questions:
Remembering Browns center Tom DeLeone, who passed away last weekend:
The best from Week Two of OTAs:
How found his 'why' and a potential role on the Browns offense
Paul Kruger says Hue Jackson's energy 'lights you on fire'
Corey Coleman developing roles with the Browns, special teams included
Joe Thomas encouraged by new Browns leadership after offseason of transition
Pep Hamilton on Browns QB competition: 'It all takes care of itself'
Rashard Higgins believes he can be big playmaker in Browns offense
How Browns' realized he was ready for the NFL
Legendary Browns running back Earnest Byner comes back to Cleveland:
In the community:
Joe Thomas and Joel Bitonio thank Cleveland PD with Mission BBQ buffet