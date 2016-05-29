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ICYMI: The best from Week Two of the Browns' OTAs

May 29, 2016 at 07:29 AM
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Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

With Week Two of OTAs in the books, summer is around the corner in Berea. But first, the Browns are set to begin their final week of practice with rookies and veterans before a mandatory veteran minicamp set for June 7-9.

In case you missed it, here's what ClevelandBrowns.com produced this week.

Cleveland inked two of its draft picks this week:

Browns sign 4th-round pick

Browns sign 2nd-round LB

ClevelandBrowns.com senior writer Andrew Gribble answers your burning questions:

Browns Mailbag: Which 2nd-year player is ready to make biggest leap?

Remembering Browns center Tom DeLeone, who passed away last weekend:

Dieken: Tom DeLeone was ‘heartbeat’ of Kardiac Kids

Throwback Thursday: Remembering Tom DeLeone, the 'heartbeat of the Kardiac Kids'

The best from Week Two of OTAs:

5 things to know from Browns’ 5th OTA

Why the Browns will have a run-oriented offense

How found his 'why' and a potential role on the Browns offense

Paul Kruger says Hue Jackson's energy 'lights you on fire'

Corey Coleman developing roles with the Browns, special teams included

Joe Thomas encouraged by new Browns leadership after offseason of transition

Pep Hamilton on Browns QB competition: 'It all takes care of itself'

Rashard Higgins believes he can be big playmaker in Browns offense

How Browns' realized he was ready for the NFL

Browns player press conferences - 5/25

Browns coordinators press conferences - 5/25

Browns release WR Brian Hartline

Legendary Browns running back Earnest Byner comes back to Cleveland:

Love of football, city of Cleveland brings Earnest Byner back to Browns

In the community:

Browns officially begin project to refurbish CMSD fields at John F. Kennedy HS

Browns Wrap Up 2016 Spring PLAY 60 Challenge

Browns lead PLAY 60 minicamp at Arbor Elementary

Browns hire Chuck Kyle as youth football advisor

Joe Thomas and Joel Bitonio thank Cleveland PD with Mission BBQ buffet

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