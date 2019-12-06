Injury Report

Presented by

Injury Report: Browns rule out 1 player, list 4 starters as questionable vs. Bengals

Dec 06, 2019 at 01:22 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns had nearly one-third of the 53-man roster on the injury report this week but only a handful will carry an injury status into Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Four starters -- C JC Tretter (knee), RT Chris Hubbard (knee), TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder) and DE Olivier Vernon (knee) -- are considered questionable for Sunday's game at FirstEnergy Stadium. Reserve CB Robert Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out while DB Eric Murray, who has missed the past five games with a knee injury but returned to practice this week, is considered doubtful.

QB Baker Mayfield, who was limited earlier in the week with injuries to his throwing hand and ribs, does not carry an injury status.

Tretter and Hubbard did not participate in Wednesday's practice but returned in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. Though he's dealt with a handful of nagging injuries, Tretter has not missed a game since signing with the Browns in 2017.

"I think I will be all right," Tretter said Thursday. "I think not similar to last year, but whenever bumps and dings happen, you meet with training staff and you set a plan and stick to that plan of making sure you get right by Sunday. I think we have a good plan again, give it some rest, make sure I do what I need to do during the week of practice and then be ready to go on Sunday."

Vernon missed three games before returning last week against the Steelers. He played 12 snaps in Pittsburgh and was limited throughout the week.

"I think every day is a little better," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Thursday. "I think we were very fortunate to get that amount of plays from him last week. I think he gutted it up some, got through it and did a good job."

Photos: Bengals Week Practice

Check out photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Bengals Sunday by team photographer Matt Starkey

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
1 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
2 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
3 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
4 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
5 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
6 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
7 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
8 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
9 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
10 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
11 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
12 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
13 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
14 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
15 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
16 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
17 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
18 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
19 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
20 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
21 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
22 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
23 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
24 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
25 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
26 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
27 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Players during practice on December 4, 2019
28 / 28

Players during practice on December 4, 2019

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out WR Anthony Schwartz, list 2 as questionable vs. Ravens

Cleveland is poised to return some key players Sunday in Baltimore
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3 players, list 2 as questionable vs. Lions

Cleveland will be without two CBs for Sunday's game against Detroit
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out DE Takkarist McKinley, list just 1 player as questionable vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without McKinley for the 2nd time this season
news

Injury Report: Browns list 5 as questionable, rule out Conklin vs. Bengals

Stefanski is 'feeling good' about all five players listed questionable for Week 9 in Cincinnati
news

Injury Report: CB Denzel Ward ruled out, 6 listed as questionable vs. Steelers

The Browns will call upon Greedy Williams to help fill the void
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3, list 8 as questionable for Thursday Night Football

Cleveland will be without its top QB and RB against the Broncos
news

Injury Report: Nick Chubb ruled out, 10 listed questionable vs. Cardinals

The Browns have a number of players dealing with injuries heading into Week 6
news

Injury Report: Browns rule 2 players out, list 10 questionable vs. Chargers

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Jedrick Wills Jr. among those considered questionable for Sunday's game in Los Angeles
news

Injury report: Browns rule out 2 players, list 3 as questionable vs. Vikings

T Jedrick Wills Jr. returned to practice Friday, continues to battle through ankle injury
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 players, list Jedrick Wills Jr., JC Tretter as questionable 

Cleveland takes on Chicago at 1 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

Injury Report: Browns rule 2 players out; Jedrick Wills Jr. among those considered questionable

Cleveland takes on the Texans on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

Injury Report: Odell Beckham Jr. among 6 Browns listed as questionable vs. Chiefs

A handful of Cleveland's projected starters were limited at practice throughout the week
Advertising