Injury Report: Browns rule out 1 player, list 4 starters as questionable vs. Bengals

The Browns had nearly one-third of the 53-man roster on the injury report this week but only a handful will carry an injury status into Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Four starters -- C JC Tretter (knee), RT Chris Hubbard (knee), TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder) and DE Olivier Vernon (knee) -- are considered questionable for Sunday's game at FirstEnergy Stadium. Reserve CB Robert Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out while DB Eric Murray, who has missed the past five games with a knee injury but returned to practice this week, is considered doubtful.

QB Baker Mayfield, who was limited earlier in the week with injuries to his throwing hand and ribs, does not carry an injury status.

Tretter and Hubbard did not participate in Wednesday's practice but returned in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. Though he's dealt with a handful of nagging injuries, Tretter has not missed a game since signing with the Browns in 2017.

"I think I will be all right," Tretter said Thursday. "I think not similar to last year, but whenever bumps and dings happen, you meet with training staff and you set a plan and stick to that plan of making sure you get right by Sunday. I think we have a good plan again, give it some rest, make sure I do what I need to do during the week of practice and then be ready to go on Sunday."

Vernon missed three games before returning last week against the Steelers. He played 12 snaps in Pittsburgh and was limited throughout the week.