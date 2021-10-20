Injury Report: Browns rule out 3, list 8 as questionable for Thursday Night Football

The other players considered questionable are: DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/chest/knee), DT Malik Jackson (knee), LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen), C JC Tretter (knee) and LB Mack Wilson. All five were limited participants Wednesday while Tretter was the only one to be fully sidelined Tuesday.

Early Wednesday, the Browns named veteran Case Keenum as their starting quarterback for Thursday's game, officially ending Mayfield's streak of starting 51 consecutive games dating back to 2018. The streak was the second-longest in Browns history, trailing only Brian Sipe (70).

Without Chubb and Hunt, the Browns have D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton and John Kelly, the latter of whom was signed off the practice squad Tuesday.