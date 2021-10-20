Injury Report: Browns rule out 3, list 8 as questionable for Thursday Night Football

The Browns will be without their top quarterback and running back Thursday when they host the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium.
QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) and RB Nick Chubb (calf) are two of the three players Cleveland knows it won't have from its 53-man roster when it takes on the Broncos. CB A.J. Green (shoulder/groin) is the other, while eight players, including a number of key starters on offense, are considered questionable.
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), T Jack Conklin (knee) and T Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) are among the questionable. That's on top of the absence of RB Kareem Hunt (calf), who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Conklin and Wills did not play Sunday against the Cardinals while Beckham spent a handful of series on the sidelines because of a shoulder injury he suffered early in the game. Conklin and Wills did not practice Tuesday but were limited participants in Wednesday's walk-through. Beckham did not participate Tuesday or Wednesday.
The other players considered questionable are: DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/chest/knee), DT Malik Jackson (knee), LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen), C JC Tretter (knee) and LB Mack Wilson. All five were limited participants Wednesday while Tretter was the only one to be fully sidelined Tuesday.
Early Wednesday, the Browns named veteran Case Keenum as their starting quarterback for Thursday's game, officially ending Mayfield's streak of starting 51 consecutive games dating back to 2018. The streak was the second-longest in Browns history, trailing only Brian Sipe (70).
Without Chubb and Hunt, the Browns have D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton and John Kelly, the latter of whom was signed off the practice squad Tuesday.
"You guys saw D'Ernest in there last season at times, and he was very dependable and he was very accountable. Broke some long runs for us. Can really catch the ball," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. " have a ton of faith in D'Ernest, just like all of these guys who may be called upon."
Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Denver Broncos