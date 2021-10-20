What the Broncos are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Thursday with the Broncos, we're checking out what they're saying in Denver about the game.
"It's on me. I've played in all types of games. I've performed well in all types of games, and I've got to play well in this game. I will play well in this game. I'm going to go off. It's going to be a good game for me." Broncos LB Von Miller
I do. They do a good job running the ball. Their line does a good job blocking. Their offense is based on it, (but) they have a lot of other offense where they can go passing-wise more. I think they'll stick to their offense, see how it goes, and we'll see. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio on the Browns' run game without Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt
Every week we have those edge rushers we have to deal with. Seems like every team has one, sometimes two. He's a big challenge. He's obviously gotten a lot of sack production, but he's disruptive in the run game as well. Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur on Myles Garrett
They have great skill players all around the board — that offense in general. They run the ball really well, and their offensive line is great. As a defense, especially because we've been struggling with a few things here and there, it's going to be a challenge for us. Safety Justin Simmons on facing the Browns offense
Their running game is still here, just overall with the system, the O-Line and the backs they have. Whoever is in the backfield, we know they're going to have great blocking and they'll be able to run the football well. Simmons on the Browns backfield without Chubb and Hunt
He's a freak athlete. He's a great football player and human being as well. When you combine those things, you can tell he has a ton of passion when he plays the game. You can tell he has a great feel for the guy he's going against each week. He's prepared. He studies them, because when you watch him, he's winning so many battles. Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater on facing Garrett