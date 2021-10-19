Baker Mayfield says he expects to push through the pain and play Thursday

Baker Mayfield was feeling a little bit better Tuesday and hopes to gradually improve by Thursday for the Browns' primetime matchup with the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium.

That's where Mayfield, who re-injured his left, non-throwing shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, expects to make his 52nd consecutive start as the Browns quarterback.

The pain in his left shoulder won't be completely gone by then. Far from it. This is a different level of pain than what he felt when he initially suffered the injury Week 2, but Mayfield is confident he'll be able to play through it as the Browns look to bounce back from consecutive losses.

"I think that sets the tone," Mayfield said after Tuesday's walk-through. "Obviously, if I was in a physical state where I was not able to play to the best of my abilities and I was hurting the team, I would not do that because I care about winning, and I want to give this team the best position to do that.

"I want to be out there. I want to get healthy. I want to deal with it. That is just what it is about."

The next 48 hours, though, are pivotal for Mayfield, as he goes through multiple days of throwing to gauge his readiness for the game. Mayfield was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice and will throw again Wednesday as the Browns wrap up their final preparations for Denver.

"I think with Baker and all of these guys, it is a short week so you have to get out here, see how they look today, see how they look tomorrow and make a determination," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.