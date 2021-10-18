News & Notes: Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out multiple weeks with injuries

Two of the Browns' top-performing players suffered significant injuries in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

RB Kareem Hunt (calf) and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle) will be sidelined for multiple weeks, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. Both players suffered their injuries in the fourth quarter of Cleveland's 37-14 loss to the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

Stefanski said the team would work through the roster mechanics in the coming 24-48 hours and admitted he likely wouldn't know who all was available for Thursday's game against the Broncos until much closer to kickoff. The Browns could add players to the active roster if one or both are placed on injured reserve, a move that would require the players to miss at least three games.

"We have to be fluid in what we do. The truth is we may not know who is available to us for another 24-48 hours, if you will, so that's what we have to do," Stefanski said. "That's no different than everybody in the NFL right now. You have guys who may make it to the game and may not. That's life in the big city."

Hunt, who came into Sunday's game nursing knee and wrist injuries, suffered his injury on a failed fourth-down conversion attempt. He was not involved in the play, which was an incomplete pass on the other side of the field, but fell to the turf as he tried to walk off the field.

Hunt has been one of the Browns' top offensive players in 2021, racking up a combined 522 yards of offense and five touchdowns. His injury comes at an especially inopportune time, as his backfield running mate, Nick Chubb, is also battling a calf injury and could miss his second consecutive game Thursday.

D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton are the other Browns running backs on the active roster. John Kelly is the lone running back on the practice squad.

Owusu-Koramoah, the Browns' second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was in the midst of his second consecutive game with nearly every snap responsibilities before he exited with his injury. Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah is dealing with a high ankle sprain.