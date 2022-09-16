Injury Report: Browns rule out Chris Hubbard, list Jack Conklin as questionable vs. Jets

The Browns on Friday made injury designations to two of their offensive tackles for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Jets.

Jack Conklin (knee) was ruled questionable while Chris Hubbard (elbow, illness) was ruled out. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns will make a decision on Conklin before the game, similar to how they evaluated him last week.

"I think he's really, really close," Stefanski said. "We'll let the next 48 hours determine things."

Conklin was listed as a limited participant in practices Wednesday and Friday and did not practice Thursday. If he doesn't play, the Browns will turn to James Hudson III to make his second straight start at right tackle.

A fourth-round pick in 2021, Hudson performed well last Sunday against the Panthers and allowed zero sacks in all 80 of the offensive snaps.

"I thought James acquitted himself well in game number one," Stefanski said. "He was good in the run game, good in pass (protection) when he was one-on-one. He plays with effort and he plays physical."