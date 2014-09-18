Paul Kruger and Brian Hoyer sit down for an interview to discuss Sunday's win against the Saints and look ahead to this Sunday's matchup against the Ravens. The two also talk what it means to "Play Like A Brown" and the importance of trust in this team.
Inside the Cleveland Browns gives you an inside look at Quarterback Brian Hoyer and how he established himself as a NFL quarterback growing up in Ohio. We then talk with Billy Winn and Craig Robertson over a game of Connect Four.
Members of the Cleveland Browns continue to give back to the local community. Get a behind the scenes look at as memners of the team surprise 150 kids from the Cleveland Police Athletic Leage during their Tuesday practice and help support the Cleveland Foodbank and its initiatives.
Get an inside look at the man they call Pumpkinhead and how important the support of the Dawg Pound is to the success of the team.
[