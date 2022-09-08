Isaiah Thomas motivated to 'keep climbing' after birth of daughter

He also learned last week that he made the Browns' final roster cut, clearing a benchmark not all players pass in their first taste of the NFL. His journey in reaching that goal, however, had several obstacles most rookies don't face.

At first, Thomas' preseason was off to a nearly perfect start. He recorded two sacks in his NFL preseason debut against Jacksonville, a performance every edge rusher dreams for in their first game. His stock was on the rise, and he knew he needed to keep it going after he was granted three excused days by head coach Kevin Stefanski and Browns GM Andrew Berry to be in Oklahoma for Aubri's arrival.

"It was a big relief," he said. "I wasn't surprised by it because I believe I'm truly here for a reason, and I know what I'm capable of. It was more of a finding and a feeling that I'm showing these guys that I'm meant to be here. This was the tip of the iceberg."

Two days after the Jacksonville game and eight days before he was set to leave for Tulsa, he felt a pinch in his right hand during one-on-one drills in practice.

The pain didn't subside as quickly as he initially thought, and X-Rays revealed a fracture.

He had no choice but to miss the next week of practice and the second preseason game against the Eagles, which bled into the time he carved to be with Kelbi for Aubri's arrival. He was missing more valuable chances for practice reps but was able to return to the field after he flew back from Tulsa, and since the injury didn't require surgery, he was able to wear a club — basically a giant, protective ball of plaster — around his hand so he could still play. He returned in time to play in the third preseason game, which was five days after Aubri was born, and led Browns edge rushers with three tackles.

Despite two strong preseason performances, Thomas still felt doubt about whether he'd crack the roster.

"It's impossible not to think of those things and circumstances," Thomas said. "You can have all the confidence and belief at the end of the day, but that stuff still creeps into your mind. Unfortunately, those moments did creep into my mind."

Kelbi and Aubri helped keep Thomas grounded.

Whenever the doubts trickled into his head, he'd think about how he'd always have his family waiting for him no matter what. He'd remember the joy he had in holding Aubri for the first time, and how all he needed to discover that feeling again was a quick FaceTime call to Kelbi or — soon enough — being able to see both of them again in-person.

"I thought to myself that this was for them," he said. "I never knew someone could impact you with so much emotion. I'd just sit there and hold (Aubri) and think to myself, 'I would literally do anything for you. I would die for you, if it came down to it.'"

With his family waiting for him at home and a 53-man roster spot secured, Thomas feels clear and focused as he prepares for the regular season.

He's peppered the Browns' two Pro Bowl edge rushers, Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, with questions about technique, such as how to adequately use a second pass rush move against blockers when the first move fails, or how to sell different moves to trick blockers into taking the wrong step.

"Growing up, I watched Myles and JD in college and was just trying to take things from them and other guys across the league," he said. "Now, I can actually learn from them in a one-on-one perspective, and I think I've gotten better at seeing the game and focusing on my job.

"I'm out there playing fast, and that's what I've learned from them — just doing my job."

The advice will certainly help, but the main motivation for Thomas has always come from his family.

The roller coaster of the preseason is over, and he has a newborn daughter and strong girlfriend to thank for pushing him through it all.