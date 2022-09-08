Team Coverage

Presented by

Isaiah Thomas motivated to 'keep climbing' after birth of daughter

Thomas was constantly thinking about his family as he powered through his first NFL preseason

Sep 08, 2022 at 04:32 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

090822_TeamCoverage

As Isaiah Thomas endured his first grind of training camp and preseason games as a rookie, he found himself thinking just as much about his family as he did football.

Thomas, a defensive end who was a seventh-round pick by the Browns, thought about his girlfriend Kelbi and their first child, Aubri, while he was at his locker, in meetings and even on the field between plays — and how could he not? Kelbi gave birth to Aubri on Aug. 22 while Thomas was fighting for his spot on the Browns' roster, and the anticipation and realization of fatherhood was never something he could simply brush aside.

"It was impossible, honestly," he said Wednesday at his locker at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. "Throughout the whole day, I'm just thinking about them. I was thinking about them during the Chicago game, on the bench like, 'Dang, I wish they could be here.' I wish they could've been at the house, watching us on TV. I was thinking about it the whole time."

Thomas has been able to keep his mind at ease in the last week.

Kelbi and Aubri joined Thomas in his apartment in Cleveland last weekend and have been in town as he prepares for Week 1. He last saw them when Aubri was born, spending three days away from the team to be in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his home state, for her arrival and returned to Cleveland the next day. The difficult but temporary "goodbye" only amplified how much he thought about them in the final week of the preseason.

Now that they're both in Cleveland with him, he's felt a renewed focus in the building.

"I can focus 100 percent on this while I'm here," he said, "and when I get home, I can give them all the attention."

090822_ITphoto

He also learned last week that he made the Browns' final roster cut, clearing a benchmark not all players pass in their first taste of the NFL. His journey in reaching that goal, however, had several obstacles most rookies don't face.

At first, Thomas' preseason was off to a nearly perfect start. He recorded two sacks in his NFL preseason debut against Jacksonville, a performance every edge rusher dreams for in their first game. His stock was on the rise, and he knew he needed to keep it going after he was granted three excused days by head coach Kevin Stefanski and Browns GM Andrew Berry to be in Oklahoma for Aubri's arrival.

"It was a big relief," he said. "I wasn't surprised by it because I believe I'm truly here for a reason, and I know what I'm capable of. It was more of a finding and a feeling that I'm showing these guys that I'm meant to be here. This was the tip of the iceberg."

Two days after the Jacksonville game and eight days before he was set to leave for Tulsa, he felt a pinch in his right hand during one-on-one drills in practice.

The pain didn't subside as quickly as he initially thought, and X-Rays revealed a fracture.

He had no choice but to miss the next week of practice and the second preseason game against the Eagles, which bled into the time he carved to be with Kelbi for Aubri's arrival. He was missing more valuable chances for practice reps but was able to return to the field after he flew back from Tulsa, and since the injury didn't require surgery, he was able to wear a club — basically a giant, protective ball of plaster — around his hand so he could still play. He returned in time to play in the third preseason game, which was five days after Aubri was born, and led Browns edge rushers with three tackles.

Despite two strong preseason performances, Thomas still felt doubt about whether he'd crack the roster.

"It's impossible not to think of those things and circumstances," Thomas said. "You can have all the confidence and belief at the end of the day, but that stuff still creeps into your mind. Unfortunately, those moments did creep into my mind."

Kelbi and Aubri helped keep Thomas grounded.

Whenever the doubts trickled into his head, he'd think about how he'd always have his family waiting for him no matter what. He'd remember the joy he had in holding Aubri for the first time, and how all he needed to discover that feeling again was a quick FaceTime call to Kelbi or — soon enough — being able to see both of them again in-person.

"I thought to myself that this was for them," he said. "I never knew someone could impact you with so much emotion. I'd just sit there and hold (Aubri) and think to myself, 'I would literally do anything for you. I would die for you, if it came down to it.'"

With his family waiting for him at home and a 53-man roster spot secured, Thomas feels clear and focused as he prepares for the regular season.

He's peppered the Browns' two Pro Bowl edge rushers, Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, with questions about technique, such as how to adequately use a second pass rush move against blockers when the first move fails, or how to sell different moves to trick blockers into taking the wrong step.

"Growing up, I watched Myles and JD in college and was just trying to take things from them and other guys across the league," he said. "Now, I can actually learn from them in a one-on-one perspective, and I think I've gotten better at seeing the game and focusing on my job.

"I'm out there playing fast, and that's what I've learned from them — just doing my job."

The advice will certainly help, but the main motivation for Thomas has always come from his family.

The roller coaster of the preseason is over, and he has a newborn daughter and strong girlfriend to thank for pushing him through it all.

"It's been a lot of emotions," he said. "At the end of the day, things worked how I believe they should've worked out. I'm going to keep climbing from here."

Related Content

news

Browns 'will be ready' to face former QB Baker Mayfield

The Browns know a lot about their opposing QB Sunday, but the matchup hasn't added any extra motivation to grab a Week 1 win

news

The story of why Chase Winovich cut his long hair

Winovich trimmed his blond hair three days before he was traded to the Browns in March

news

From four colleges, to moving rocks, to the Browns: Undrafted rookie D'Anthony Bell secures 53-man roster spot

Bell attended four different colleges at the Division II and community college level and had a construction job before he paved his way onto the Browns' 53-man roster

news

4 takeaways from Browns' initial 53-man roster for 2022

The Browns' 53-man roster is set but far from locked for Week 1

news

Browns initial 53-man roster 2022: Position-by-position analysis

A breakdown of how every position looks on the first edition of the Browns' 53-man roster

news

Browns to play QB Jacoby Brissett, other starters in final preseason game vs. Bears

Brissett will take his first snaps of the preseason as the offense prepares for him to be under center in Week 1

news

Jacoby Brissett, Amari Cooper forging 'good relationship' through on-field chemistry

Brissett and Cooper have displayed a strong on-field connection in the practices since Brissett has worked with the starters

news

Alex Wright learned how to 'play smart and play fast' at NFL level in joint practices with Eagles

Wright has learned from DE Myles Garrett throughout training camp, and he stepped up in his absence against the Eagles to take big strides in his game

news

5 standouts from Browns training camp

The Browns have one week left to evaluate players and make final decisions before solidifying the 53-man roster

news

Andrew Berry encouraged by Browns' top rookies in 2021

Greg Newsome II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Schwartz and James Hudson III all played considerable snaps this season, laying the groundwork for bigger roles as they head into Year 2

news

Andrew Berry: Browns will move past 'sour taste' of 2021 season, work to assemble 'best team possible'

Berry expressed disappointment of how the 2021 season unfolded but outlined reasons for optimism and improvements for 2022

Advertising