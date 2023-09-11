Jim Donovan announces medical leave from Browns Radio Network

The Voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan, announced during Sunday's season opener against the Bengals that he would be taking a medical leave of absence from the Browns Radio Network as he continues his treatment of leukemia.
"So now, here's what's going to happen on the Browns Radio Network," Jim Donovan said. "I am going to have to step away to continue treatment of this relapse of leukemia that I have had. And I will be away for a while. You will be in great hands with Nathan (Zegura) and Je'Rod (Cherry), and Chris Rose will come in and handle the play-by-play."
Rose – who served as the preseason television play-by-play announcer the past two seasons for the Browns – will temporarily fill in as the play-by-play announcer on the Browns Radio Network.
Donovan has been the voice of the Browns since they returned to the NFL in 1999, but he plans to continue to listen while he is away.
"And I promise I'll be a listener, and I'll be back as soon as I can," Donovan said.
Zegura offered his support on the air for Donovan during Sunday's game.
"And you'll be back, and you'll be better than ever," Zegura said to Donovan. "It was such a treat to have you here today, especially for a game like this, Jim. And we're all thinking of you. Everyone in this city loves you. Every Browns' fan around the world loves you, and we can't wait for you to be back in the booth."