Jim Donovan announces medical leave from Browns Radio Network

Donovan has been the voice of the Browns since they returned to the NFL in 1999, but he plans to continue to listen while he is away.

"And you'll be back, and you'll be better than ever," Zegura said to Donovan. "It was such a treat to have you here today, especially for a game like this, Jim. And we're all thinking of you. Everyone in this city loves you. Every Browns' fan around the world loves you, and we can't wait for you to be back in the booth."