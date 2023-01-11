Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett selected to NFLPA's first-ever All-Pro team

Bitonio and Garrett were each voted as the best in the league at their positions by active players

Jan 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

011123_NFLPAAll-Pro

Two Browns players were recognized in the NFLPA's first ever All-Pro team, which was announced Wednesday and voted on by active players across the league.

Joel Bitonio and Myles Garrett each cracked the list and were honored as the best players at their positions in 2022. Bitonio and Zack Martin from the Cowboys were the two guard selections, and Garrett and Nick Bosa from the 49ers were the two edge rusher picks.

Bitonio played in every offensive snap for the sixth consecutive season and was named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl this season.

Garrett recorded 16 sacks in 16 games and finished tied for second with Philadelphia's Haason Reddick on the league leaderboard. He was the only player in the league to tally at least 16 sacks in each of the past two seasons, and he was also voted to his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

Both Bitonio and Garrett were also selected to Pro Football Focus’ first-team All-Pro honorees.

Photos: In Focus - Locker Clean Out Day

Check out photos of the Browns players, coaches and front office staff talking with the media and cleaning out their lockers at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023

General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
1 / 43

General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
2 / 43

Kicker Cade York (3) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
3 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The locker room during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
4 / 43

The locker room during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
5 / 43

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
6 / 43

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pads during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
7 / 43

Pads during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
8 / 43

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
9 / 43

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
10 / 43

General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
11 / 43

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
12 / 43

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
13 / 43

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
14 / 43

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
15 / 43

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pads during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
16 / 43

Pads during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
17 / 43

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) speaks with Radio Intern Connor Lawrence during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
18 / 43

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) speaks with Radio Intern Connor Lawrence during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
19 / 43

Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
20 / 43

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
21 / 43

Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
22 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
23 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
24 / 43

Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
25 / 43

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
26 / 43

Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
27 / 43

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
28 / 43

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
29 / 43

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
30 / 43

Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
31 / 43

Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
32 / 43

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
33 / 43

Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
34 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
35 / 43

Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
36 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
37 / 43

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
38 / 43

General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
39 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
40 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
41 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
42 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
43 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns set to interview Jim Schwartz for defensive coordinator

Schwartz will be the first candidate to be interviewed for the opening

news

Chase Winovich hosts "Winovich Wonderland" at Cleveland Metroparks

Chase Winovich hosted his "Winovich Wonderland" holiday event at the Cleveland Metroparks' Strongsville Tobogganing Chutes for a night of gifts, cookies and adventure

news

Browns sign RB Nate McCrary to reserve/futures contract

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Baltimore in 2021, McCrary appeared in one game with the Ravens as a rookie.

news

Deshaun Watson 'excited' for offense that will be 'a lot different' in 2023

Watson expressed disappointment in how his first season in Cleveland ended but optimism for what's to come in Year 2

Advertising