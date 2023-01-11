Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett selected to NFLPA's first-ever All-Pro team

Two Browns players were recognized in the NFLPA's first ever All-Pro team, which was announced Wednesday and voted on by active players across the league.
Joel Bitonio and Myles Garrett each cracked the list and were honored as the best players at their positions in 2022. Bitonio and Zack Martin from the Cowboys were the two guard selections, and Garrett and Nick Bosa from the 49ers were the two edge rusher picks.
Bitonio played in every offensive snap for the sixth consecutive season and was named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl this season.
Garrett recorded 16 sacks in 16 games and finished tied for second with Philadelphia's Haason Reddick on the league leaderboard. He was the only player in the league to tally at least 16 sacks in each of the past two seasons, and he was also voted to his third consecutive Pro Bowl.
Both Bitonio and Garrett were also selected to Pro Football Focus’ first-team All-Pro honorees.
