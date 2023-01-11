Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett named to 2022 Pro Football Focus' All-Pro Team

Bitonio ranked second behind Lindstrom among all NFL guards with an 87.6 overall grade and 84.5 run blocking grade for the season. He played in every offensive snap for the sixth consecutive year and was voted to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl.

Garrett was PFF's highest-rated edge rusher this season with a 92.6 overall grade. His 93.5 pass-rush grade also led all edge rushers, and he finished the season with 16 sacks, matching his single-season franchise record total from 2021. Garrett is the only player in the NFL to record 16 or more sacks in the last two seasons.

Last season was the first time in Bitonio's nine-year career that he was selected as a first-team All-Pro. If Garrett is also selected as a first-team All-Pro, it would be his third consecutive year with the honor.