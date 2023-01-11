Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett named to 2022 Pro Football Focus' All-Pro Team

Nick Chubb was also listed a second-team All-Pro by PFF

Jan 11, 2023 at 09:53 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

If the first-team All-Pro honorees from Pro Football Focus are any indication, Joel Bitonio and Myles Garrett could be tabbed for another year of official first-team All-Pro selections.

Bitonio and Garrett were each on PFF's First Team All-Pro players for the 2022 season. Bitonio joined Atlanta's Chris Lindstrom as the two guards on the list, while Garrett and Dallas' Micah Parsons were named the two edge rushers.

Bitonio ranked second behind Lindstrom among all NFL guards with an 87.6 overall grade and 84.5 run blocking grade for the season. He played in every offensive snap for the sixth consecutive year and was voted to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl.

Garrett was PFF's highest-rated edge rusher this season with a 92.6 overall grade. His 93.5 pass-rush grade also led all edge rushers, and he finished the season with 16 sacks, matching his single-season franchise record total from 2021. Garrett is the only player in the NFL to record 16 or more sacks in the last two seasons.

Last season was the first time in Bitonio's nine-year career that he was selected as a first-team All-Pro. If Garrett is also selected as a first-team All-Pro, it would be his third consecutive year with the honor.

RB Nick Chubb was also listed by PFF as a second-team All-Pro selection. His 90.3 overall grade was second to the Raiders' Josh Jacobs (91.6), who was named to the first team.

Photos: In Focus - Locker Clean Out Day

Check out photos of the Browns players, coaches and front office staff talking with the media and cleaning out their lockers at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023

General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Kicker Cade York (3) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
The locker room during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Pads during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Pads during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) speaks with Radio Intern Connor Lawrence during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
