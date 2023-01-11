Deshaun Watson 'excited' for offense that will be 'a lot different' in 2023

In the six games after his 11-game suspension ended, Watson completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. His best moments happened in the second half of the Browns' 24-10 win over the Commanders in Week 17, where he threw three touchdowns on three straight drives.

After struggling to replicate that success Sunday in Pittsburgh, Watson, who threw two interceptions in the game, acknowledged that he knew entering the season he faced a steep slope toward re-discovering the same consistency as a passer he had found in the first four years of his career.

"I knew it was going to be challenging," Watson said after the Steelers game. "I knew I wasn't going to walk in and just be the MVP of the NFL. I've got a lot of work to put in. I've put in a lot of work, and I have a long way to go."

On Monday, Watson expressed an eagerness toward embracing the offseason to continue that climb. He and WR Amari Cooper had already discussed meeting at some point over the offseason to improve chemistry, and he also looked forward to analyzing the offense with head coach Kevin Stefanski and assessing what they can do to be stronger in 2023.

"We're going to sit down," Watson said. "Met with him today. We're going to have a man-to-man conversation. Nothing negative or anything like that, but just what can we do to be better offensively and as a team."

Does that mean the offensive style and play calls will be even more different compared to when he took over as the starter in Week 13?

"Yeah, most definitely," he said. "I think it will be totally different. We've seen a glimpse of what we wanted to do, but I think it will be a lot different, for sure."

Stefanski said any changes to the offense will be about bringing even more opportunities to the Browns' top skill position players.

"I hope year to year you are different – different being better," he said. "How drastic that is depends so much year to year. Ultimately, we do want to maximize Deshaun's talents, maximize (RB) Nick Chubb, (TE) David Njoku and (WR) Amari (Cooper). We want to make sure that we are putting all of those guys in a good spot. Yes, there are things that yes we want to get to this spring and summer that we haven't gotten into just yet."

Those changes will be one of the biggest storylines the Browns face in the offseason, and it's all geared toward meeting the high expectations Watson has for himself now that he'll have a full 17-game slate with his new team.