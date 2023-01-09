News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Kevin Stefanski, Browns begin search for new defensive coordinator

Stefanski said he’s being ‘open-minded’ about the new defensive coordinator and will assess all ways to improve the defense in 2023

Jan 09, 2023 at 05:19 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

010923_N&N

"Not an easy decision," he said. "I have a ton of respect for Joe the person, Joe the coach. He's a great man. He works extremely hard. He treats people the right way. I just felt like it was in the best interest of our football team to go in that direction."

Stefanski and Executive Vice President and General Manager Andrew Berry met with local reporters Monday to discuss how the Browns will move forward from a disappointing 2022 season. At 7-10, Cleveland finished last place in the AFC North, but Berry and Stefanski will move into their fourth season together confident that they can build on the current pieces of talent on the roster this offseason to find improvement in 2023.

That process starts with finding a new defensive coordinator.

Stefanski already has a pool of candidates he'd like to meet with in coming days and is eager to explore their ideas for improving the defense.

"I don't know that there's one specific set of criteria," he said about the candidates. "We're excited about the people we'll get to talk to. Everybody's resume is going to be a little bit different, so I'm very open-minded in that regard. This is a process you have to stay true to, and I want to make sure we meet with all the candidates and understand what they're about. I don't want to get ahead of ourselves. I want to make sure we remain true to it and get to know these candidates and see how that vision fits in with what we're trying to accomplish."

Stefanski said others will speak with the coaching candidates during the interview process as well.

"I think with this type of decision you want to get everybody's input," he said. "Obviously, I will spend a lot of time with candidates and cover everything A to Z, but I think it's important to get input from everybody."

The Browns averaged 331.5 yards allowed per game this season, which ranked 14th in the league. They were fifth in the league in passing defense (196.2 yards allowed per game) and 25th against the run (135.2 yards allowed per game).

Stefanski said the defense contained several areas that could've been better last season.

"You really have to pull it apart," he said. "It's never one thing. It really isn't. There's things I wish I could've done better in that regard. We'll look at everything. We'll look at scheme, obviously, but it's never one thing. It really isn't.

We're going to look very hard at all of these candidates, and schematically, when they look at our roster and our tape and we start talking ball and what we could do differently, those are all conversations to make sure that the personnel matches up with the vision of what we want to do."

Berry added that the falls of the Browns this season weren't all about the defense.

"It's never just about one thing," he said. "I want to be clear, this shouldn't just be a coordinator issue. The defense's low performance is not just about Joe. Part of it is when you look back to being at this point, decisions that you look back at the offseason you would have done a little bit differently. Also, I think there is accountability with our guys as well, right? We want our guys to seize the moment. We all share accountability with it, as Kevin mentioned earlier."

Stefanski did express confidence in the talent the Browns already have on defense.

The next piece of the puzzle — and one of the first big additions of the offseason — will be about who will lead them.

"I believe in our core of players, specifically on that side of the ball," he said. "We have guys that can affect the game, affect the passer. We're excited about finding the right person."

Photos: In Focus - Locker Clean Out Day

Check out photos of the Browns players, coaches and front office staff talking with the media and cleaning out their lockers at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023

General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
1 / 43

General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
2 / 43

Kicker Cade York (3) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
3 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The locker room during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
4 / 43

The locker room during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
5 / 43

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
6 / 43

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pads during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
7 / 43

Pads during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
8 / 43

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
9 / 43

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
10 / 43

General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
11 / 43

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
12 / 43

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
13 / 43

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
14 / 43

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
15 / 43

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pads during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
16 / 43

Pads during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
17 / 43

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) speaks with Radio Intern Connor Lawrence during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
18 / 43

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) speaks with Radio Intern Connor Lawrence during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
19 / 43

Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
20 / 43

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
21 / 43

Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
22 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
23 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
24 / 43

Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
25 / 43

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
26 / 43

Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
27 / 43

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
28 / 43

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
29 / 43

General Manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
30 / 43

Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
31 / 43

Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
32 / 43

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
33 / 43

Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
34 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
35 / 43

Safety John Johnson III (43) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
36 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
37 / 43

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
38 / 43

General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speak to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
39 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
40 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
41 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
42 / 43

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks with the media during Locker Clean Out Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.
43 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on January 9, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Chubb 'bittersweet' of crossing seasonal milestone

Nick Chubb solidified the best season yet of his five-year career in Week 18 by crossing the 1,500-yard plateau for the season.

With 77 yards against the Steelers, Chubb finished the season with 1,525 rushing yards and 302 carries, which were both career highs. He was just the second player in franchise history to surpass 1,500 rushing yards in a season, joining Jim Brown, who achieved the feat three times in his career.

"It's bittersweet," he said. "Individually, it's something that I am proud of for sure. Had a lot of help with the O-Line and guys blocking for me. At the end of the day, I'm about winning. It didn't happen yesterday and didn't happen a lot this season. It's stuff to be proud of for sure from this season. There are things we need to work on, but overall, it's bittersweet right now."

Tweaks on offense?

Stefanski didn't rule out possible changes to the offense now that the Browns will be entering their first full season with QB Deshaun Watson entrenched as a starter.

"I hope year to year you are different – different being better," he said. "How drastic that is depends so much year to year. Ultimately, we do want to maximize Deshaun's talents, maximize (RB) Nick Chubb, (TE) David Njoku and (WR) Amari (Cooper). We want to make sure that we are putting all of those guys in a good spot. Yes, there are things that yes we want to get to this spring and summer that we haven't gotten into just yet."

Related Links

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Jacoby Brissett 'will cherish' his lessons as starting QB, role as locker room leader

Brissett reflected on his experiences from the 2022 season

news

News & Notes: Browns embrace playing spoiler role vs. Steelers

The Browns might not have playoffs on the line in Week 18, but there are plenty of other variables at stake against their AFC North rival

news

News & Notes: Reggie Ragland looking to build on strong 1st impression

Ragland was the Browns' leading tackler last week just three weeks after he was signed to the active roster

news

News & Notes: Deshaun Watson believes more scoring coming soon for offense

Watson knows the Browns need to find more ways to score in the final two games of the regular season

news

News & Notes: Jadeveon Clowney returns to practice

Clowney was back at practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 15

news

News & Notes: Browns look to 'finish strong' in final 2 games

With the playoffs out of the picture, the Browns realize the importance of still finishing the season on a positive note and grabbing two wins

news

News & Notes: C Ethan Pocic set to be activated from injured reserve

Pocic will start his first game since Week 11

news

News & Notes: Amari Cooper closing in on another 1,000-yard season

Cooper is close to his sixth 1,000-yard season of his career

news

News & Notes: Browns show appreciation for Jarvis Landry before his return to Cleveland

Landry transformed the culture in the Browns' locker room in his four seasons in Cleveland before joining the Saints last offseason

news

News & Notes: Deshaun Watson 'getting more and more comfortable' in offense

The Browns saw Watson take another step forward for his second win in his last three games

news

News & Notes: Myles Garrett believes he's 'in the thick of it' for NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Garrett has steadily climbed up the league's sack leaderboard — and hopes to finish the season in the No. 1 spot

Advertising