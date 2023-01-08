By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb hit personal milestones in season finale

Cleveland's top playmakers put a wrap on impressive individual 2022 campaigns

Jan 08, 2023
Andrew Gribble

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 28-14 loss to the Steelers.

7 — Sacks taken by Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who was under relentless pressure from start to finish Sunday.

57 — Yards lost on sacks, as the Browns faced second-and-longs and third-and-longs on numerous occasions.

4 — Third downs converted on a game-sealing touchdown that put the Browns behind by two scores with 4:37 to play.

9 — Third downs allowed throughout Sunday's game by Cleveland's defense.

1,525 — Rushing yards on the season for Nick Chubb, who set a career high by amassing 77 yards on the ground Sunday. Chubb and Jim Brown are the only two players in Browns history to clear 1,500 yards in a season.

122 — Yards of offense for Chubb, who cleared 50 yards in every game this season. Among NFL RBs, only Josh Jacobs and Austin Ekeler have done the same.

13 — Career-high touchdowns on the season for Chubb, who hauled in a receiving TD in Sunday's fourth quarter.

16 — Sacks on the season for Myles Garrett, who picked up his final one of the year in Sunday's third quarter. That's the second straight year Garrett has compiled 16 sacks, which is the Browns' single-season record.

2 — Passes defensed by Greg Newsome II, who was primarily guarding Steelers WR Diontae Johnson during Sunday's game. Johnson was targeted 10 times but only caught two passes.

1 — Touchdown caught by TE David Njoku, who matched his career-high with four in a season.

Photos: Week 18 - Browns at Steelers Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Steelers in Week 18

