Joel Bitonio named 1st-team All-Pro; Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb land on 2nd team

For the third straight season, the Browns are represented on the Associated Press' All-Pro first team.
G Joel Bitonio, the Browns' longest tenured player who just keeps getting better, earned the top honor for a second consecutive season. DE Myles Garrett and RB Nick Chubb earned second-team honors.
Bitonio continued to be a key blocker in every facet of the Browns' offensive attack and was one reason why Cleveland finished sixth in the league in rushing, which marked the third straight season the Browns' run game has ranked in the top 6. Bitonio was the second-highest graded defender by Pro Football Focus with an 87.6 overall grade for the season and played every snap for the sixth consecutive season. He was named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl last month. For his career, Bitonio has made the AP's first-team twice and also has three second-team honors.
Garrett, who was selected to his fourth career Pro Bowl last month, tied his own single-season franchise record with 16 sacks, his same total from 2021. He played in 16 games and tallied 60 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss and four pass deflections — all those stats were career-bests for Garrett. He also added two forced fumbles, and he recorded at least one sack in all but five of his games this season. He's the only player in the NFL to record at least 10 sacks in each of the past five seasons. Garrett now has four All-Pro honors for his career, including two first-team selections.
Chubb was bested by the Raiders' Josh Jacobs for a role on the first team but still built a career-best season with 1,525 rushing yards, his highest ever in his fifth NFL season, and 12 touchdowns, which tied his career high from 2020. Chubb joined Jim Brown as the only two Browns players to eclipse 1,500 rushing yards in a season, and he was also named a Pro Bowler for the fourth consecutive year. This is Chubb's first-ever All-Pro selection.