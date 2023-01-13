Joel Bitonio named 1st-team All-Pro; Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb land on 2nd team

For the third straight season, the Browns are represented on the Associated Press' All-Pro first team.

G Joel Bitonio, the Browns' longest tenured player who just keeps getting better, earned the top honor for a second consecutive season. DE Myles Garrett and RB Nick Chubb earned second-team honors.

Bitonio continued to be a key blocker in every facet of the Browns' offensive attack and was one reason why Cleveland finished sixth in the league in rushing, which marked the third straight season the Browns' run game has ranked in the top 6. Bitonio was the second-highest graded defender by Pro Football Focus with an 87.6 overall grade for the season and played every snap for the sixth consecutive season. He was named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl last month. For his career, Bitonio has made the AP's first-team twice and also has three second-team honors.

Garrett, who was selected to his fourth career Pro Bowl last month, tied his own single-season franchise record with 16 sacks, his same total from 2021. He played in 16 games and tallied 60 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss and four pass deflections — all those stats were career-bests for Garrett. He also added two forced fumbles, and he recorded at least one sack in all but five of his games this season. He's the only player in the NFL to record at least 10 sacks in each of the past five seasons. Garrett now has four All-Pro honors for his career, including two first-team selections.