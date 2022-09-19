Join us for American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk 

As part of the Browns' Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer initiative, join us for this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. The event will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, October 1st at 10 a.m.

The American Cancer Society introduced the Making Strides events with the goal of uniting communities together in the fight against breast cancer. These events help raise money to fund breast cancer research and provide patient services, such as free rides to chemotherapy and a live 24/7 cancer helpline. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancer types in women. In 2022, approximately 290,560 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed.

Join the Cleveland Browns and the American Cancer Society in the fight against breast cancer by signing up to make strides. You can register by yourself or recruit friends and family to join you! The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement makes sure that no one faces this disease alone.

Make sure to share your experience with us by following and tagging us @BrownsGiveBack on social media. By volunteering, you can raise awareness and help a great cause all while participating in the First and Ten Movement. To learn more about the Browns First and Ten Movement and future volunteer opportunities, visit here.

About Crucial Catch