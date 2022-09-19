Community

Join us for American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk 

Register today and join us on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium 

Sep 19, 2022
As part of the Browns' Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer initiative, join us for this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. The event will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, October 1st at 10 a.m.

The American Cancer Society introduced the Making Strides events with the goal of uniting communities together in the fight against breast cancer. These events help raise money to fund breast cancer research and provide patient services, such as free rides to chemotherapy and a live 24/7 cancer helpline. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancer types in women. In 2022, approximately 290,560 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed.

Join the Cleveland Browns and the American Cancer Society in the fight against breast cancer by signing up to make strides. You can register by yourself or recruit friends and family to join you! The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement makes sure that no one faces this disease alone.

Register for the event here!

Make sure to share your experience with us by following and tagging us @BrownsGiveBack on social media. By volunteering, you can raise awareness and help a great cause all while participating in the First and Ten Movement. To learn more about the Browns First and Ten Movement and future volunteer opportunities, visit here.

About Crucial Catch

The NFL's Crucial Catch mission for the past decade has been to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction. The league, its clubs, players, the NFL Player Association and the American Cancer Society are committed to providing individuals with the tools they need to better understand early detection and ways to reduce their cancer risk. The Browns will honor cancer patients of all types of cancer, more specifically breast cancer, during the Browns vs. Chargers game on Sunday, October 9th. The matchup will feature several in-stadium elements and tributes to those impacted by cancer through the Browns longstanding partnership with the North Central Region chapter of the American Cancer Society. To learn more about how you can get involved with ACS, please visithere.

