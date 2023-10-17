Community

Join us for American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk 

Register today and join us on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium  

Oct 17, 2023 at 04:12 PM
As part of the Browns' Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer initiative, join us for this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. The event will take place at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.

The American Cancer Society introduced the Making Strides events with the goal of uniting communities together in the fight against breast cancer. These events help raise money to fund breast cancer research and provide patient services, such as free rides to chemotherapy and a live 24/7 cancer helpline. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancer types in women. In 2023, approximately 290,560 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed. 

Register for the event here

Make sure to share your experience with us by following and tagging us @BrownsGiveBack on social media. By volunteering, you can raise awareness and help a great cause all while participating in the First and Ten Movement. To learn more about the Browns First and Ten Movement and future volunteer opportunities, visit here.

Advertising