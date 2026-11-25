When WR KC Concepcion Jr. was a freshman at NC State, he found success early on the football field. With that success brought the spotlight, and through interviews, he showed the world surrounding collegiate football who he was as a person who has a stutter.
Concepcion said he pushed through interviews, continuing to work on becoming more comfortable in that space. At the same time, he put a heavy emphasis on interacting and engaging with fans. So, after games, he would stay and sign every item of kids who sought his autograph – sometimes signing up to 200 items each Saturday of football season.
In those interactions with kids, he began to realize that they were not focused on his stutter, but instead, relished in the chance to meet a collegiate athlete they admired. Those interactions with kids, and the opportunity to positively impact their day, brought Concepcion a new level of confidence.
"It definitely changed it because I was never really the like outgoing, spoken in the like spotlight all the time," Concepcion said. "And then after my freshman season and just going through my freshman season and just seeing like I could like change lives, I would say that's where the confidence came from."
Now as a member of the Browns, Concepcion is continuing to impact the lives of kids through his example. When Concepcion takes the field in Week 12 against the Raiders, he will sport orange cleats that highlight Change & Impact, Inc. as a part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative. His long-time cleat designer Deacon – who has customized cleats for Concepcion since college – designed Concepcion's cleats in their latest project.
During Weeks 12 and 13 of the 2026 NFL season, players across the league have the opportunity to choose a cause important to them and represent that organization on a pair of custom designed cleats as a part of the player-led campaign My Cause My Cleats. Following the games, players are auctioning the cleats off, with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards the represented cause.
My Cause My Cleats was first launched in 2016, creating a connection between the NFL and players to allow them to create their art and represent philanthropic organizations, passions and movements through individual designs in stadiums across the league. This year, those participating on the Browns will wear their cleats in Week 12 when Cleveland hosts the Raiders at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday Night Football.
Change & Impact, Inc. is a non-profit organization founded by former NBA player Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, which has a dedicated mission to improve access to healthcare and expand services and resources for those who stutter. Their vision centers around changing the social stigma of stuttering through awareness, education and empowerment.
Concepcion was first connected with Kidd-Gilchrist during the 2026 offseason through a mutual friend. Through their conversation, he learned that Kidd-Gilchrist also has a speech impediment and the work he does for those who stutter through his organization. Concepcion wanted to find ways to collaborate with the organization.
When he learned of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, he remembered his conversation with Kidd-Gilchrist and wanted to support the organization with his cleats.
"It is a very, very big thing to me because these kids, these fans, they support me all year," Concepcion said. "And it will be great for me to support them and show the favor back."
Concepcion has continued to find ways to connect with the Northeast Ohio community, and particularly with kids who have a speech impediment. On Oct. 20, Concepcion visited with a group of students who are receiving speech and language services at Berea-Midpark Middle School. During the visit, he spoke about his journey to the NFL and answered questions from the students.
For Concepcion, visiting with the students, talking and playing games with them was important to him to show them another side of who he is outside of being a professional football player. He wants to help and be an inspiration to kids and sees how doing so in person with the students can provide encouragement.
"I could just speak from experience," Concepcion said. "Dealing with a speech impediment or even dealing with other things, it kind of tears down your confidence in a way. You don't really want to interact with other people as much because one, you are afraid that you might get stuck in a word, or two, you are afraid that they will start making fun of you. So, just me being able to go inside there, put a smile upon these kids' faces, and these are kids that I don't know, they don't know me. So, just having somebody that you completely don't know be able to come in, talk to, know some of these struggles that they may be facing and being able to put a smile on their face, I'm glad that I was able to be an impact in their lives that day."
Growing up, Concepcion's parents provided support to him as he navigated life with his stutter. His father, Kevin Concepcion, also has a stutter and gave Concepcion keys to help him. However, when Concepcion was around 10 years old, his father went to prison. Concepcion then had to manage his speech impediment without someone who also experienced similar struggles with speech. He relied on the support of his mother throughout his childhood and into his adult life.
As Concepcion has grown older, he has embraced his stutter as a part of who he is and continued to want to help others who also have a stutter.
"I feel like I don't want it to change very much if I'm being honest," Concepcion said. "My speech impediment has been here all my life. The struggles that I have went through, it has built great character. Once you have, once you have something for so long and once you get used to it, it's kind of just there. So, I personally would rather help than get the help."
Coming out of college and preparing for the NFL, Concepcion continued to use his platform. He conducted podium interviews at the NFL Combine and released a “Player’s Tribune” addressed to all 32 NFL teams about how his stutter does not define his whole story, and how he believed he was the best receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Then the Browns drafted Concepcion with the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He has developed into a top receiver for the offense in his rookie season, second in receptions and third in receiving yards, recording 40 catches for 458 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. He also has totaled 43 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
Concepcion continues to use his platform to amplify awareness for those who have a speech impediment and hopes to be an inspiration to others. When he takes the field in Week 12 against the Raiders in orange cleats with "Change & Impact, Voices for Stuttering" painted on the toes of the shoes, he is representing a community of individuals that is personal to him and continuing to advocate for those around him.
"Growing up, we all had somebody that we look up to. Now being in the position that I am in, having people who look up to me, I don't take that responsibility lightly, just because everything that I carry with my name and being a role model," Concepcion said. "This project represents me and millions of kids out there, I'm just so excited to debut the cleats for you guys and to get you guys a touchdown on them."