During Weeks 12 and 13 of the 2026 NFL season, players across the league have the opportunity to choose a cause important to them and represent that organization on a pair of custom designed cleats as a part of the player-led campaign My Cause My Cleats. Following the games, players are auctioning the cleats off, with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards the represented cause.

My Cause My Cleats was first launched in 2016, creating a connection between the NFL and players to allow them to create their art and represent philanthropic organizations, passions and movements through individual designs in stadiums across the league. This year, those participating on the Browns will wear their cleats in Week 12 when Cleveland hosts the Raiders at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday Night Football.

Change & Impact, Inc. is a non-profit organization founded by former NBA player Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, which has a dedicated mission to improve access to healthcare and expand services and resources for those who stutter. Their vision centers around changing the social stigma of stuttering through awareness, education and empowerment.

Concepcion was first connected with Kidd-Gilchrist during the 2026 offseason through a mutual friend. Through their conversation, he learned that Kidd-Gilchrist also has a speech impediment and the work he does for those who stutter through his organization. Concepcion wanted to find ways to collaborate with the organization.

When he learned of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, he remembered his conversation with Kidd-Gilchrist and wanted to support the organization with his cleats.

"It is a very, very big thing to me because these kids, these fans, they support me all year," Concepcion said. "And it will be great for me to support them and show the favor back."

Concepcion has continued to find ways to connect with the Northeast Ohio community, and particularly with kids who have a speech impediment. On Oct. 20, Concepcion visited with a group of students who are receiving speech and language services at Berea-Midpark Middle School. During the visit, he spoke about his journey to the NFL and answered questions from the students.

For Concepcion, visiting with the students, talking and playing games with them was important to him to show them another side of who he is outside of being a professional football player. He wants to help and be an inspiration to kids and sees how doing so in person with the students can provide encouragement.