Kellen Mond, Dorian Thompson-Robinson to handle QB duties vs. Jets in Hall of Fame Game

For Mond, who hasn't played in a game since last appearing in preseason action for the Vikings last year, the opportunity is a chance to prove in a real-game setting he can contribute at the NFL level.

Mond, a 2021 third-round pick, appeared in one regular season game with the Vikings as a rookie.

"I think when you start to get more experience in the NFL, you start to realize whatever you put on tape is going to be what people think of you and going to be your results," Mond said. "So every time you step on the field, your goal should be to put good film on tape, play well, execute, and at the end of the day, put the ball in the end zone."

Browns fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson will take his turn after Dobbs. The UCLA product is excited to strap on an NFL uniform for the first time and carry over the nice rhythm he's been able to find in his first two weeks of training camp practices.

"It's going to be super exciting," Thompson-Robinson said. "I'm obviously going to have family there and close friends, so super excited to be able to have them there and share that experience with me. But I'm ready to just go out there and get an opportunity to play. Being a rookie, you don't really get as much practice reps, so finally being able to get in the game, the time is yours and you get to go out there and show what you can do. It's fun for me."

Thompson-Robinson stated that he's been working hard to understand the playbook and develop into a well-rounded professional.

"I think I've done really well," Thompson-Robinson said. "Just grasping the playbook, learning my teammates, learning how Coach Stefanski wants things done both on the field and off the field. So just trying to become a complete pro and making sure that I'm setting an example."