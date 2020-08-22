Kevin Johnson out of hospital, play status to be evaluated on week-to-week basis

Aug 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Browns CB Kevin Johnson was discharged from University Hospitals on Friday and will be back with the team in the coming days.

Johnson, who suffered an abdominal injury during Wednesday's practice, will have his playing status evaluated on a week-to-week basis. Johnson must go through the proper COVID-19 testing protocols before he's allowed to return to the team's facility in Berea.

Johnson suffered the injury when another player fell on top of him. He was admitted to University Hospitals after the practice, and tests revealed he sustained a lacerated liver.

Johnson, a former first-round pick out of Wake Forest, signed with the Browns in March. Through the first part of camp, Johnson provided a constant, play-making presence in the slot with the first-team defense.

