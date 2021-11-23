Browns' Week 15 game vs. Raiders gets Saturday spotlight

The Browns will play back-to-back Saturday games in December starting with a Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Kickoff time for the Dec. 18, game at FirstEnergy Stadium is slated for 4:30 p.m. EST. It's the first half of a two-game Saturday doubleheader on NFL Network. Patriots-Colts will be the second game.
The Browns will be a part of a spotlight game for three straight weeks, as the Raiders game will be followed by the Browns' Christmas Day game at Green Bay and a Week 17 Monday Night Football game at Pittsburgh on Jan. 3, 2022.