High School Game of the Week

Presented by

Lexington vs Mansfield Senior square off in High School Game of the Week

Sep 21, 2023 at 02:19 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
HSGOTW 6 (2)

Friday's game between Lexington and Mansfield Senior is this week's High School Game of the Week!  

The winning team from each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football regular season will receive $2,500 for their program.   

Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person. 

WHO: Mansfield Senior (3-2), Lexington (3-2)   

WHERE: 103 Clever Ln Lexington, Ohio 4490﻿4 

WHEN: 7:00pm   

THE COACHES: Andrew Saris, Lexington & Chioke Bradley, Mansfield Senior 

Follow us on Twitter @BrownsYouthFB for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com after the game for photos, MVPs of the game and more.

