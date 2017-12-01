Listen to the debut of Joe Thomas' new podcast, 'The First Podcast in NFL History'

With a little more free time on his hands than he's accustomed to, Browns Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas is tackling a few new endeavors behind the scenes in Berea.
"The First Podcast in NFL History" is just the start.
In Episode 1, Thomas interviews rookie tight end David Njoku, who initially thought Thomas was a coach when he arrived in Cleveland earlier this year. Thomas finds out how Njoku got his nickname, digs into his recruitment to The U and much, much more in the entertaining, 35-minute interview.