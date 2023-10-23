Looking at the Browns defensive performance against the Colts

The Browns took care of business Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium when they defeated the Colts 39-38. However, it wasn't pretty.

The Browns' defense had its worst performance Sunday as a group this season. They gave up 305 receiving yards to the Colts, which is the most they have given up this season. They also gave up 168 rushing yards, which is also the most they have given up in a game.

They allowed the Colts to score five touchdowns, resulting in a total of 38 points against them, which is the most this season. None of the five total touchdowns resulted from turnovers by the Browns offense.

The Colts scored five touchdowns, with four of those drives covering 70 yards each. The first touchdown went for 75 yards in six plays. The second one covered 52 yards in six plays as well. The third one took eight plays to cover 75 yards, while the fourth one was an eight-play, 70-yard drive. The fifth touchdown was the shortest, covering just two plays and 75 yards.

"We haven't given up that many explosive passes the whole entire season," CB Greg Newsome II said. "So, that's definitely on us. In the back end, we got to play better. We're going to play some man; we're going to do some things like that. And when we play man, we got to win."

The Browns said they had a great week at practice, so the hope is Sunday's defensive breakdowns can be addressed and fixed this week in practice. Newsome said they have to continue to stick to their defensive standard.