Clutch Performers: 3 standouts who helped the Browns beat the Colts

DE Myles Garrett, RB Kareem Hunt, and K Dustin Hopkins all received game balls from HC Kevin Stefanski

Oct 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

The Browns earned their first road win Sunday after defeating the Colts 39-38 and are now 4-2 on the season. As a result, it's time to recognize the players who contributed with clutch performances.

DE Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett, the All-Pro defensive end, delivered an outstanding performance on Sunday. His ability to make game-changing plays in the moment had a remarkable ripple effect beyond the play.

In the first half alone, Garrett made two strip-sacks and blocked a 60-yard field goal attempt by leaping over the long snapper. All three plays led to scores for the Browns.

With only a few minutes left in the first quarter, Garrett executed a well-timed strip sack on QB Gardner Minshew II, causing a fumble. The Browns then recovered the ball, giving them an excellent field position. This allowed the Browns to capitalize on the turnover and score a touchdown, tying the game 14-14 just two plays into the second quarter.

Garrett's second strip-sack on Minshew occurred in the end zone and was recovered by LB Tony Fields II for a Browns touchdown, giving them a 24-21 lead with 1:42 remaining in the half.

When asked to evaluate his performance after the game, Garrett said that Sunday's game was "up there."

"But who says the next one can't be even better?" Garrett said. "It really was just another day at the office."

Garrett was rewarded with a game ball from HC Kevin Stefanski after finishing with nine tackles and two strip sacks.

RB Kareem Hunt

The running backs are back after having consecutive weeks of production. Last week, RB Jerome Ford made the clutch performers list. RB Kareem Hunt made the list this week after scoring two touchdowns on Sunday.

Hunt's first touchdown of the day came in the second quarter after the defense put the offense in great field position.

Garrett made a strip-sack on Minshew, and LB Anthony Walker Jr. recovered the ball, placing the Browns offense at the Colts' 36-yard line. Hunt concluded the drive with a 2-yard run on a direct snap on the second play of the second quarter. The score tied up the game at 14-14 with 14:22 remaining in the first half.

His second touchdown came in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, where he won the game for the Browns. The game had under one minute left, and the Browns were on the one-yard line. They called up three straight passing plays, which failed.

On fourth-and-one, the Browns called Hunt's number. He powered through the Colts defense and reached the football over to break the line for the touchdown. After a sudden pause, the referees confirmed a touchdown with only 15 seconds left, securing a Browns victory.

"You know what I saw? You know what that one took?" It took guts," HC Kevin Stefanski said before he gave Hunt his game ball. "Give me that game ball. Talk about guts. The old man was on one leg, and he was not going to be denied on that last play. Kareem Hunt, where are you?"

Hunt was rewarded with a game ball from Stefanski after rushing for 31 yards on 10 attempts and scoring two touchdowns.

K Dustin Hopkins

Making the list for a second consecutive time is K Dustin Hopkins, who scored 15 points on Sunday. He made all three extra points and connected on all four field goal attempts, which ranged from 44, 54, 54 and 58 yards.

On the season, he is 7-of-7 on field goals of 50-plus yards, and his seven 50-plus field goals are tied for the most by a Browns player in a season.

Hopkins has only missed two field goals this season. After Sunday, he improved his field goal percentage to 16-of-18, or 88.9 percent. He was given one of the three-game balls from HC Kevin Stefanski after their win over the Colts.

"Dustin was unbelievable in that game," Stefanski said. "He came through today. That 58-yard field goal was great."

During the game, Hopkins set a new NFL record for five consecutive games where he made a field goal of at least 50 yards. He achieved this feat just before the halftime whistle by successfully hitting a 54-yard field goal. This gave the Browns a lead of 27-21 as they headed into the locker room. Then, in the later part of the fourth quarter, Hopkins made his career personal best with a 58-yard field goal and gave the Browns a 33-31 lead.

