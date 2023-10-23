Clutch Performers: 3 standouts who helped the Browns beat the Colts

RB Kareem Hunt

The running backs are back after having consecutive weeks of production. Last week, RB Jerome Ford made the clutch performers list. RB Kareem Hunt made the list this week after scoring two touchdowns on Sunday.

Hunt's first touchdown of the day came in the second quarter after the defense put the offense in great field position.

Garrett made a strip-sack on Minshew, and LB Anthony Walker Jr. recovered the ball, placing the Browns offense at the Colts' 36-yard line. Hunt concluded the drive with a 2-yard run on a direct snap on the second play of the second quarter. The score tied up the game at 14-14 with 14:22 remaining in the first half.

His second touchdown came in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, where he won the game for the Browns. The game had under one minute left, and the Browns were on the one-yard line. They called up three straight passing plays, which failed.

On fourth-and-one, the Browns called Hunt's number. He powered through the Colts defense and reached the football over to break the line for the touchdown. After a sudden pause, the referees confirmed a touchdown with only 15 seconds left, securing a Browns victory.

"You know what I saw? You know what that one took?" It took guts," HC Kevin Stefanski said before he gave Hunt his game ball. "Give me that game ball. Talk about guts. The old man was on one leg, and he was not going to be denied on that last play. Kareem Hunt, where are you?"