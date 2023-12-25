Clutch Performers: 3 standouts who led the Browns to a 36-22 win over the Texans

WR Amari Cooper

The accolades surmounted for Cooper throughout the game, as he set multiple Browns' records from the opening drive to the fourth quarter.

On the Browns' first play of the game as he caught a 53-yard pass from Flacco, Cooper surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the season. He became the first Browns player to have back-to-back 1,000-yards receiving seasons.

But his success didn't stop there. Cooper caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Flacco in the second quarter, and a 7-yard pass from Flacco in the third quarter for a touchdown.

After many of the starters were pulled in the fourth quarter, Cooper was itching to go back into the game. He felt like there was more he could do. And he got his chance. On a fourth-and-7 with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter, Flacco found Cooper for a pass, which he caught for the first down for 13 yards. It was also the reception that set the most receiving yards in a single game by a Brown. Cooper finished the game with 265 receiving yards, which not only is a career high, but also set a Browns single-game record and the most by any NFL player this season.