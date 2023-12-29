3 Clutch performers who helped the Browns defeat the Jets in Week 17

The Browns are clicking at the right time as they defeated the Jets 37-20 for their fourth straight win and clinched their spot in the playoffs. It's the first time the Browns won four consecutive games this season. The last time the Browns won four in a row was in 2020 when they advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

As a result, it's time to recognize three players who contributed with clutch performances.

QB Joe Flacco

QB Joe Flacco has led the Browns to a touchdown on the opening drive in four of his five starts this season. Flacco took the Browns down the field on a seven-play, 75-yard drive on Thursday's opening drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown pass to RB Jerome Ford.

Later in the first half, with 2:02 left, with a swift dash outside the pocket to his left, he connected again with Ford, who was waiting wide open and ran down the field for a 50-yard touchdown, sealing Cleveland's 34-point scoring spree.

Flacco threw three touchdowns in the first half and passed for 296 yards, the most in any half of his career, according to ESPN. He has thrown for over 300 yards in every game of the four-game winning streak.

He finished the game by throwing for 309 yards and completing 19 of 29 passes. He had a QBR of 53.6 but a passer rating of 121.1.

"Joe is, I think, very excited to have his family here watching him," HC Kevin Stefanski said. "It's a special moment for them. Again, it's a great story. I know you guys love this story, but I'm just happy for Joe. I'm happy for him having this success, being a part of a football team. He's got something left in the tank."

TE David Njoku

In Thursday's game against the Jets, TE David Njoku stepped up as one of the primary targets for Flacco when it was announced pre-game that WR Amari Cooper wouldn't be able to go.

Njoku dominated with an impressive 113 receiving yards in the first quarter. He finished with six catches for 134 yards, which is the second-best receiving game of his career.

Njoku has had four touchdown catches over his past four games and is proving to be one of the league's top tight end receiving threats. According to Pro Football Focus, Njoku has recorded 373 receiving yards since Week 14, which ranks second among all players. This season, he has caught 21 catches for over 20 yards, which is second-best in the league.