Clutch Performers: 3 standouts who helped the Browns beat the Cardinals

CB Denzel Ward

CB Denzel Ward performed excellently in Sunday's game, registering three tackles, two pass deflections and an interception.

Ward managed to shut down the Cardinals WR Marquise Brown, who only made five catches for 24 yards. During the game, Ward also secured his second interception of the season while guarding Brown. The interception occurred in the second quarter when the Cardinals QB Clayton Tune attempted to connect with Brown on a slant route. Ward was in zone coverage and intercepted the pass, keeping his eyes fixed on Brown throughout the play.

"I take every challenge personally," Ward said. "This week, the game plan was for me to follow Brown, so I took it personally. The goal was to take him away to help the team come out with the win."

With his interception, Ward is one of the only two players in the NFL, alongside Denver's Justin Simmons, to have recorded at least two interceptions every season since 2018. Since his selection as a first-round pick by the Browns in 2018, Ward has recorded 15 career interceptions.

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

On Sunday, DT Dalvin Tomlinson increased his season sack total to 3.0 with a standout performance. Entering Sunday, Tomlinson only had 0.5 sacks on the season, but his impact showed on the field rather than on the stat sheet.

Against the Cardinals, he had his best game from a stats standpoint when he sacked Tune 2.5 times.

Tomlinson made three crucial sacks during Sunday's game, each resulting in a third-down stop for the Browns. The first occurred late in the second quarter on a third-and-19, which halted the Cardinals' final drive of the half. The second sack occurred on Arizona's first drive of the fourth quarter on a third-and-7, right after DE Myles Garrett's sack. Lastly, Tomlinson split the final sack with S Grant Delpit on the very next drive on third-and-9, resulting in a loss of three yards.

This is Tomlinson's first multi-sack game in his seven-year NFL career. He set a new career-high with 2.5 sacks in a game, and he has 16.0 total career sacks.