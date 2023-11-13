Clutch Performers: 3 standout players who helped deliver a 33-31 win in Baltimore

The Browns beat a division rival in the Ravens 33-31 at M&T Bank Stadium, and with the win, improved to 6-3 this season. All three sides of the ball helped the Browns come back from a double-digit deficit.

As a result, it's time to recognize three players who contributed with clutch performances.

QB Deshaun Watson

QB Deshaun Watson had a tale of two halves. In the first half, he completed only six passes for 79 yards and an interception out of 20 throws. He even tweaked his ankle late in the second quarter and went into the locker room right before halftime to be evaluated.

At halftime, it was uncertain whether Watson would return to the game. Backup QB P.J. Walker warmed up on the sidelines at the start of the third quarter. With the Browns being down 17-9, Watson was determined to finish the game and do whatever it took for the Browns to win.

"When I came in to get looked at, I just wanted to make sure I (was) locked in," Watson said. "This was going to be a big moment for myself because I didn't want to let my teammates down. I knew I had to put much more on my shoulders than I should have because we put ourselves in a hole."

Despite his bad ankle, Watson's two key runs for the Browns helped them get close to tying the game.

In the third quarter, the first run followed RB Kareem Hunt's touchdown, extending his scoring streak to five games. Watson ran the ball in for the 2-point conversion, bringing the Browns within one score. The second big run happened with 1:39 left in the game when Watson scrambled for 16 yards and ran out of bounds, putting the Browns at the Ravens' 39-yard line.

Watson played every possession in the second half and a perfect 14 of 14. He threw for 134 yards and a touchdown.