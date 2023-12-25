3 Big Takeaways: WR Amari Cooper sets Browns' records in win over the Texans

WR Amari Cooper sets Browns franchise records

From the opening offensive drive on Sunday, to the final minutes of the game, it was a special day for Cooper.

On the first play of the game, Flacco threw a deep ball to Cooper for a 53-yard reception and set the Browns up for a touchdown by RB Jerome Ford. That reception helped Cooper break 1,000 receiving yards this season. Cooper also became the first Browns player to record back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

"He was pretty special. He's a good one," HC Kevin Stefanski said. "I'm happy for Amari because he's a consummate pro. I mean, he's one of the best that I've ever been around. What he knows about this game, the way he sees this game, he's like a savant out there. And combine that with the route-running ability, he's one of this team's leaders. These guys love Amari and to see him come through is awesome."

But it didn't stop there. Cooper caught a 75-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, which was the longest reception by a Browns player since Donovan Peoples-Jones had a 75-yard catch on Dec. 6, 2020. Cooper is also the first Brown to record two 50-yard receptions in a game since Travis Benjamin in 2015.

Then, on a fourth-and-7 with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter, Flacco found Cooper downfield and threw him the pass, which Cooper caught for the first down and a gain of 13 yards. However, it was also the reception that set another record in franchise history, as Cooper surpassed former WR Josh Gordon for the most receiving yards in a game by a Brown with 265 receiving yards. It was also the most by any NFL player this season.

"(OC Alex Van Pelt) told me that he needed 10 more yards for a Browns record," Flacco said with a laugh. "I didn't want to necessarily go out of my way to do it, but the situation kind of just made it."

Cooper finished the game with 11 receptions for a career-high 265 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Cooper now has 1,250 receiving yards on the season, which is the third-most by a Browns player in a season, just behind Braylon Edwards at 1,289 in 2007 and Josh Gordon with 1,646 yards in 2013.