Lutheran West meets Buckeye in Week 4 of High School Game of the Week

Lutheran West vs. Buckeye

Records: Lutheran West 2-1; Buckeye 3-0

What: Nonconference Game

Date of Game: Friday, September 15th

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Location: 3084 Columbia Rd, Medina, OH 44256

Pregame Notes:

Lutheran West travels to meet Buckeye this Friday night in our fourth matchup of High School Game of the Week.

Led by head coach Frank Petroff, Lutheran West currently sits with a 2-1 record. In their home opener against New London, they shut out the visiting team 34-0. The following week on the Road at Hawken, the boys walked away victorious 28-26. Their winning streak was interrupted last week at Normandy where they came up short 26-21.

Led by head coach Greg Dennison, Buckeye is currently undefeated. The boys have won the past three games by at least two touchdowns each. In their home opener they defeated Revere 24-10. The following week they beat Rocky River 35-16. In last week's rivalry game against Cloverleaf, they walked away with a 28-14 win.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.