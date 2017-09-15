Lutheran West meets Buckeye in Week 4 of High School Game of the Week

Sep 15, 2017 at 02:59 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com
081717-hsgotw-article-600.jpg

Lutheran West vs. Buckeye
Records: Lutheran West 2-1; Buckeye 3-0
What: Nonconference Game
Date of Game: Friday, September 15th
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.
Location: 3084 Columbia Rd, Medina, OH 44256

Pregame Notes:
Lutheran West travels to meet Buckeye this Friday night in our fourth matchup of High School Game of the Week.

Led by head coach Frank Petroff, Lutheran West currently sits with a 2-1 record. In their home opener against New London, they shut out the visiting team 34-0. The following week on the Road at Hawken, the boys walked away victorious 28-26. Their winning streak was interrupted last week at Normandy where they came up short 26-21.

Led by head coach Greg Dennison, Buckeye is currently undefeated. The boys have won the past three games by at least two touchdowns each. In their home opener they defeated Revere 24-10. The following week they beat Rocky River 35-16. In last week's rivalry game against Cloverleaf, they walked away with a 28-14 win.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.

Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for updates during the game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chardon defeats Perry in overtime thriller (49-43)

news

Perry travels to Chardon in Week 2 of the High School Game of the Week

Chardon hosts Perry Friday night at 7 p.m. 
news

Avon Lake Shoremen defeat Elyria Pioneers in season opener 42-15

news

Elyria hosts Avon Lake in Week 1 of the High School Game of the Week

news

Tri-Valley Scotties defeat St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish to advance to State Finals

news

St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Tri-Valley: State Semifinals Matchup

St. Vincent-St. Mary plays Tri-Valley in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week
news

Kirtland Hornets Defeat Rootstown Rovers

news

Rootstown vs. Kirtland: State Final Four on the line

Rootstown plays Kirtland in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week
news

Bay Village's historic season keeps going

news

Mentor Cardinals move on

news

Stow-Munroe Falls vs Mentor in the Regional Quarter Finals

Mentor hosts Stow-Munroe Falls in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week
news

Undefeated Team Rivalry Meets for Week 9

Advertising