M.J. Emerson Jr. up for NFL's Rookie of the Week after strong performance vs. Bengals

M.J. Emerson Jr.'s stock just keeps growing.

The Browns needed the rookie CB to step up again last night when Denzel Ward missed his third straight game, and he rose to the occasion again, securing a team-leading two pass breakups — his second multi-PBU game in the last three weeks — and helping the Browns slow down Pro Bowl QB Joe Burrow.

As a result, Emerson has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week. He'll go against Jets WR Garrett Wilson, Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier, Broncos TE Greg Dulcich, Ravens TE Isaiah Likely and Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez.

Fans can vote for one of these six players on www.nfl.com/rookies, @NFL on Twitter, and on the NFL Mobile app through Thursday at 12 p.m ET.