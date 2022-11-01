M.J. Emerson Jr. up for NFL's Rookie of the Week after strong performance vs. Bengals

Emerson led Browns defenders with two pass breakups against QB Joe Burrow

Nov 01, 2022 at 01:30 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Browns_22_Awards_RookieOfTheWeek_2560x1440

M.J. Emerson Jr.'s stock just keeps growing.

The Browns needed the rookie CB to step up again last night when Denzel Ward missed his third straight game, and he rose to the occasion again, securing a team-leading two pass breakups — his second multi-PBU game in the last three weeks — and helping the Browns slow down Pro Bowl QB Joe Burrow.

As a result, Emerson has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week. He'll go against Jets WR Garrett Wilson, Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier, Broncos TE Greg Dulcich, Ravens TE Isaiah Likely and Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez.

Fans can vote for one of these six players on www.nfl.com/rookies, @NFL on Twitter, and on the NFL Mobile app through Thursday at 12 p.m ET.

A third-round pick last spring, Emerson is tied with Ward for the team lead with six pass breakups on the season. He also is the only cornerback on the Browns with a sack and has 36 tackles on the season.

Photos: Week 8 - Bengals at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Bengals in Week 8

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
1 / 94

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
2 / 94

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
3 / 94

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
4 / 94

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
5 / 94

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
6 / 94

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
7 / 94

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
8 / 94

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
9 / 94

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
10 / 94

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
11 / 94

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
12 / 94

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
13 / 94

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
14 / 94

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
15 / 94

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
16 / 94

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
17 / 94

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
18 / 94

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
19 / 94

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
20 / 94

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
21 / 94

during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
22 / 94

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
23 / 94

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
24 / 94

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
25 / 94

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
26 / 94

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
27 / 94

Fans during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
28 / 94

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
29 / 94

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
30 / 94

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
31 / 94

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
32 / 94

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
33 / 94

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
34 / 94

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
35 / 94

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
36 / 94

A fan during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
37 / 94

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
38 / 94

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
39 / 94

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
40 / 94

Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
41 / 94

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The special team during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
42 / 94

The special team during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
43 / 94

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
44 / 94

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
45 / 94

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
46 / 94

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
47 / 94

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
48 / 94

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
49 / 94

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
50 / 94

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
51 / 94

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
52 / 94

Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
53 / 94

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
54 / 94

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
55 / 94

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
56 / 94

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
57 / 94

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Chomps during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
58 / 94

Chomps during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
59 / 94

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
60 / 94

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
61 / 94

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
62 / 94

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
63 / 94

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
64 / 94

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
65 / 94

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
66 / 94

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
67 / 94

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
68 / 94

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
69 / 94

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
70 / 94

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
71 / 94

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
72 / 94

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
73 / 94

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
74 / 94

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
75 / 94

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
76 / 94

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
77 / 94

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
78 / 94

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
79 / 94

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
80 / 94

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
81 / 94

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
82 / 94

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
83 / 94

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
84 / 94

Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
85 / 94

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
86 / 94

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
87 / 94

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
88 / 94

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
89 / 94

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
90 / 94

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
91 / 94

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Thunderstruck Performance during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
92 / 94

Thunderstruck Performance during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
93 / 94

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
94 / 94

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

3 Big Takeaways: Browns earn a needed sigh of relief before bye week

The Browns sorely needed a win before their bye week, and they found one in dominant fashion against a divisional opponent

news

Social media reacts to Browns MNF win vs. Bengals

Players, analysts and others all had big reactions to the Browns' blowout win over their divisional rival

news

News & Notes: Browns gush over James Hudson III's mammoth block on 2-point conversion

Hudson provided a block-of-the-year highlight candidate on a 2-point conversion play

news

Game Balls: 6 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 8 victory

The Browns benefitted from several remarkable individual efforts for a huge primetime win

Advertising