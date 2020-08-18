Mack Wilson suffers knee injury, undergoing evaluation

Aug 18, 2020 at 04:37 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

081820_mack

Browns LB Mack Wilson left practice Tuesday with a knee injury and is undergoing evaluation on its severity.

Wilson went down midway through the practice during a seven-on-seven drill. He was helped off the field by Browns trainers and eventually carted into the facility.

Wilson, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, emerged as a key starter for the Browns during his rookie season. He stepped in for an injured Christian Kirksey beginning in Week 3 and finished the season with 14 starts, 77 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

