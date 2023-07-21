Who are the Top 5 Browns players in Madden 24?

Myles Garrett - 98

With a 98 overall, Garrett is tied with Nick Bosa as the highest-rated edge rushers in the game. Garrett averaged one sack per game last season.

Nick Chubb - 97

Chubb is rated as the top-ranked running back in the game after he had his best season last year with 1,525 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He also received grades of 91 speed, 94 awareness and 96 carrying.

Joel Bitonio - 92

Bitonio is the top-rated guard in the game, a fitting grade after he was voted to his fifth-straight Pro Bowl and second consecutive All-Pro season in 2022.

Amari Cooper - 91

Cooper is the 10th-ranked receiver in the game after catching nine touchdowns, the most he's caught in a season in his career.

Denzel Ward - 89

Ward's 89 rating puts him in the top 10-rated cornerbacks in the game. He has a grade of over 90 in multiple categories: speed, acceleration, agility, awareness, jumping, change of direction and stamina.

Other notable top-graded Browns players include OG Wyatt Teller (86), while TE David Njoku and DE Za'Darius Smith, who were each given overall grades of 85.