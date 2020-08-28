Massillon Tigers vs. St. Edwards Eagles Pregame Report

Massillon Tigers vs. St. Edwards Eagles

Records: Massillon (0-0), St. Edwards (0-0)

Last Year: 14-1, Division II state runners-up; 11-2, Division I regional finalist

Head Coach: Nate Moore; Tom Lombardo

Date: Friday, August 28, 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Washington High School (Paul Brown Tiger Stadium), 1 Paul E Brown Dr. SE, Massillon, OH 44646

This week's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and Raising Cane's will feature Massillon Tigers and St. Edwards in a Week 1 Clash of the Titans.

Two perennial powerhouse programs will face off at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium tonight. Both teams originally had different opponents slated for Week 1, but due to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) mandated condensed six-week schedule, the two will do battle in Massillon, Ohio.

The Tigers lose record-setting arm Aidan Longwell who departed Massillon after three seasons as the starting QB. Under the center this year will be senior Zach Cartrone who was the backup to Longwell the past two seasons. Although the Tigers will have a fresh face under center, they return a host of FBS Division I starters, led by Ohio State-bound WR Jayden Ballard. The Tigers have reached at least the state semifinals the past two seasons. They are hoping to bring home the state championship in 2020 despite the challenges of the 2020 offseason.

The Eagles are young and primed for a successful 2020 season. This year, the Eagles have less than 10 returning seniors. Although the Eagles lack depth in their senior class, senior middle linebacker CJ Hankins and Minnesota commit Trey Bixby anchor a stout defense. On offense, junior quarterback Christian Ramos is ready to replace graduated quarterback Conor O'Malley. The Eagles will look to avenge its Division I regional final loss to Mentor in 2019. Coach Lombardo will have his young squad ready to play tonight at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for the all new "Browns Inside the Hudl".