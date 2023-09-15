Massillon (Washington) vs St. Edward square off in High School Game of the Week

*Friday's game between Washington (Massillon) and St. Edward is this week's High School Game of the Week! *

Massillon (No. 61) takes on St. Edward (No. 10) in tonight's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week matchup, which is also the MaxPreps #2 National High School Football Game of the Week.

The winning team from each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football regular season will receive $2,500 for their program.

Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person.

WHO: Washington (Massillon) (4-0), St. Edward (4-0)

WHERE: Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, 1 PAUL E BROWN DR SE, MASSILLON, OH 44646

WHEN: 7:00pm

COACHES: St. Edward, Tom Lombardo & Washington (Massillon), Nate Moore