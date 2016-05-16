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Monday roundup: Browns conclude rookie minicamp

May 16, 2016 at 12:49 AM
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Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Happy Monday, Dawg Pound!

The Browns finished their three-day rookie minicamp Sunday, marking the end of a three-day grind in which Cleveland's newcomers experienced their first taste of playing in the NFL.

In case you missed it, ClevelandBrowns.com has you covered:

5 things to know from Browns rookie minicamp practice at FirstEnergy Stadium

New Browns QB [Cody Kesslerinternal-link-placeholder-0] braves the elements at Browns rookie minicamp

Hue Jackson press conference - 5/14

Former UCLA WR [Jordan Paytoninternal-link-placeholder-0] says goodbye California, hello Cleveland on 'Inside the Cleveland Browns'

Quotes, videos from 14 Browns rookies

5 things to know from Day 1 of Browns rookie minicamp

After Day 1 of minicamp, Browns working to get rookies up to speed

Hue Jackson press conference - 5/13

Browns rookie class heavy on Texas flavor

Browns sign 1st-round WR , 5 other draft picks

Browns welcome 14 tryout players for rookie minicamp

You'll also want to make sure you catch the latest full episodes of "Inside the Cleveland Browns" and "Dawg Pound Report." The former is at the top of the page and the latter below.

On hand for minicamp, the Sporting News’ Bill Bender writes how the new Browns coaching staff and rookies have created a buzz in Berea.

Legendary Browns running back Earnest Byner talks about Saturday's ESPN documentary "Believeland" with the Morning Journal, calling it "an agent of healing."

Here's a photo gallery of Saturday's Fan Fest:

PHOTOS: 2016 Fan Fest

The Dawg Pound was out in full force at the Browns' annual Fan Fest.

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