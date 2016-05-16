Monday roundup: Browns conclude rookie minicamp

Happy Monday, Dawg Pound!
The Browns finished their three-day rookie minicamp Sunday, marking the end of a three-day grind in which Cleveland's newcomers experienced their first taste of playing in the NFL.
In case you missed it, ClevelandBrowns.com has you covered:
New Browns QB [Cody Kessler braves the elements at Browns rookie minicamp
Former UCLA WR [Jordan Payton says goodbye California, hello Cleveland on 'Inside the Cleveland Browns'
Browns sign 1st-round WR , 5 other draft picks
You'll also want to make sure you catch the latest full episodes of "Inside the Cleveland Browns" and "Dawg Pound Report." The former is at the top of the page and the latter below.
On hand for minicamp, the Sporting News’ Bill Bender writes how the new Browns coaching staff and rookies have created a buzz in Berea.
Legendary Browns running back Earnest Byner talks about Saturday's ESPN documentary "Believeland" with the Morning Journal, calling it "an agent of healing."
Here's a photo gallery of Saturday's Fan Fest:
The Dawg Pound was out in full force at the Browns' annual Fan Fest.