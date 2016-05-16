Monday roundup: Browns conclude rookie minicamp

Happy Monday, Dawg Pound!

The Browns finished their three-day rookie minicamp Sunday, marking the end of a three-day grind in which Cleveland's newcomers experienced their first taste of playing in the NFL.

In case you missed it, ClevelandBrowns.com has you covered:

New Browns QB [Cody Kessler braves the elements at Browns rookie minicamp

Former UCLA WR [Jordan Payton says goodbye California, hello Cleveland on 'Inside the Cleveland Browns'

Browns sign 1st-round WR , 5 other draft picks