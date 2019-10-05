Myles Garrett helps Ellet High School celebrate a win, homecoming, and a new synthetic turf field. 

Prior to Friday's Clevleand Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat and in association with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) – featuring Ellet and Lutheran East High Schools – the Browns and Akron Public Schools celebrated the installation of the high-quality synthetic turf field at Ellet High School.

This offseason, the Browns began installing high-quality synthetic turf at Boys Hope Girls Hope of Northeastern Ohio and Ellet High School, the eighth and ninth multi-sport playing fields funded since summer 2016 through the Browns' and Dee and Jimmy Haslams' commitment to education and youth football. The new multi-use field will serve as a resource to further engage students throughout the district and will also be available to other youth and groups in the local community.

On the field, both Ellet High School and Lutheran East enjoyed playing on the new field as they entertained those in the bleachers all night. The evenly matched teams would go toe-to-toe all night. Ellet received the opening kickoff and drove the ball the length of the field to score the first points of the game. Junior quarterback Ethan Jones would score on a one yard quarterback sneak after running back Jake Fisher put the Orangemen in position to score with several long runs.

Lutheran East running back TJ Blevins and wide receiver Jaylen Eubanks would carry the Falcons on their backs for their opening score of the evening. Blevins broke a long run inside the Orangemen territory, and Eubanks would finish the scoring drive on a nine yard touchdown reception from quarterback Osei Mattocks. The Falcons would successfully attempt a two point conversion to take the lead 8-6 with 42 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Orangemen led the Falcons 21-14 at halftime and the teams would continue to trade blows the rest of the way. Second half adjustments were pivotal for both teams. After a quick start to the night, both offenses only scored one touchdown during the second half resulting in a final score of 27-20 and a win for the Orangemen.

Sophomore running back Jake Fisher was a key contributor for the Orangemen on offense. He finished the game with 201 yards rushing despite sitting out the fourth quarter due to a knee injury but was named High School Game of the Week MVP for his spectacular night. As the MVP, Fisher received tickets to an upcoming Browns game and an autographed Myles Garrett jersey.

No game is complete without outstanding volunteers. Today we recognize Orangemen volunteer Beth Stanley. Beth has volunteered for the Ellet High School football program and school for over 20 years. She currently serves as the president of the PTA, in a role that she has assumed on multiple occasions. She also is a band booster mom, sells commemorative bricks for fundraising, and recently became an Akron Public Schools bus driver. Beth's personal desire is to raise funds to provide scholarships for students. #give10