News & Notes: Deshaun Watson 'instills confidence' in Donovan Peoples-Jones with TD connection

"It really instills confidence because I know that even (though) I had the drop, I really wanted that bad, and sometimes you don't know if you will get the ball after that," he said. "To know that he's coming right back to me the next play shows that he's not worried about that. That really makes me feel good and makes me excited, too."

The touchdown put the Browns up 17-7 in their eventual 24-10 win over the Commanders and was the second of three straight touchdown drives, which showcased how smooth the offense can look with Watson when they’re at their best.

Watson completed 9 of 18 pass attempts for 169 yards in the game. Yes, those stats are eye-popping, but the fact that there were three touchdowns with it captures how quickly and efficiently the Browns found a way to score in the second half.

Of all the throws Watson completed, he said his best completion was the Peoples-Jones touchdown.

"The DPJ one was really good," he said. "That was a red zone possession. That was a possession where it was a backside read and everything on the front side was developing. I read the coverage right. That was something I worked on all week. Pre-snap, I kind of knew I was going to 11, and it opened up just how I wanted it to."

But Watson also knew it was important to go back to Peoples-Jones after the drop.

"Like I told 11, and I told everyone else on the offense, just because you dropped the ball doesn't mean that I'm not gonna come back to you," Watson said. "I don't lose confidence in my brothers. I don't lose confidence in what we're doing on offense. They get paid too and we gotta make plays and the defense was doing that in the first half. But like you said, on that one, I came back to him. We read the coverage right, DPJ came across the middle and gave it to him, and finished the play."

Those sequences are the ones that can truly grow the connection between a receiver and quarterback, and it's no question that Peoples-Jones and Watson have formed a good bond since Watson's 11-game suspension ended in Week 13. He's caught two of Watson's five touchdown throws this season and has been targeted 24 times, catching 14 of them for 140 yards.

But the 13-yard touchdown reception Sunday against the Commanders might've been the most important connection for them moving forward.