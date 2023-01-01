3 Big Takeaways: Deshaun Watson shows 'what this future can hold' with big 2nd half

Cooper was the Browns' leading receiver with 105 yards, and he grabbed them all on just three catches. He didn't catch a pass until his first touchdown, but he ended the game with his greatest performance yet since Watson became the starter.

"I know it was only three catches, but it was three big catches," Watson said. "I know Amari, he's still trying to get healthy, but today was a good day to be able to, especially for the start of 2023 and what the future is going to hold for the Cleveland Browns, it was good to see that happen."

Watson's second-half was a major rebound from a lackluster first half where he completed just three of eight passes for 23 yards. The Browns struggled to find any offensive momentum, trailed 7-3 at halftime and faced plenty of big questions about how they'd respond.

Watson answered them all — and showed how potent the Browns can be now that he's rediscovered his footing in the NFL.