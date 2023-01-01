By the Numbers

Presented by

By the Numbers: Amari Cooper's 2 TDs, 105 yards give him 2 more milestones

The veteran WR became the 1st Browns player with 9 TDs, 5 100-yard games in a season since 2013

Jan 01, 2023 at 04:31 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

010123_numbers

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 24-10 win over to the Commanders.

3 — Consecutive touchdown drives for the Browns offense in Sunday's second half, as they turned a 7-3 deficit into a 24-10 victory.

105 — Receiving yards — all coming in the second half — for Amari Cooper, who cleared the century mark for the fifth time this season. It's the first time a Browns receiver has notched five 100-yard games in a season since 2013 (Josh Gordon).

9 — Touchdowns on the season for Cooper, giving him the most for a Browns WR since Gordon had nine in 2013.

143.75 — QB rating for Deshaun Watson in Sunday's second half after he completed 6-of-10 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns in the game's final 30 minutes. He also added 32 yards on the ground.

Photos: Week 17 - Browns at Commanders Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Commanders in Week 17

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
1 / 81

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
2 / 81

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
3 / 81

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) and Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
4 / 81

Safety Grant Delpit (22) and Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
5 / 81

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
6 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
7 / 81

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
8 / 81

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
9 / 81

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
10 / 81

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
11 / 81

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
12 / 81

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
13 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
14 / 81

Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
15 / 81

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
16 / 81

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
17 / 81

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
18 / 81

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
19 / 81

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
20 / 81

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
21 / 81

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
22 / 81

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
23 / 81

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
24 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
25 / 81

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
26 / 81

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
27 / 81

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
28 / 81

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
29 / 81

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
30 / 81

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
31 / 81

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
32 / 81

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
33 / 81

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
34 / 81

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
35 / 81

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
36 / 81

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
37 / 81

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
38 / 81

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
39 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
40 / 81

Linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
41 / 81

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
42 / 81

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
A player during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
43 / 81

A player during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
44 / 81

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
45 / 81

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
46 / 81

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
47 / 81

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
48 / 81

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
49 / 81

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
50 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
51 / 81

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
52 / 81

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
53 / 81

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
54 / 81

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
55 / 81

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
56 / 81

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
57 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
58 / 81

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
59 / 81

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
60 / 81

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
61 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
62 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
63 / 81

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
64 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
65 / 81

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
66 / 81

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
67 / 81

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
68 / 81

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
69 / 81

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
70 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
A fan during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
71 / 81

A fan during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
72 / 81

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
73 / 81

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
74 / 81

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
75 / 81

A helmet during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
76 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
77 / 81

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
78 / 81

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
79 / 81

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26), Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20), Safety Grant Delpit (22) and Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
80 / 81

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26), Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20), Safety Grant Delpit (22) and Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
81 / 81

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

31.4 — QB rating for Washington QB Carson Wentz, whom the Browns limited to 16-of-28 passing for 143 yards and three INTs.

3 — Interceptions on the season for Denzel Ward, who picked off Carson Wentz in Sunday's first half. That ties a season-high for the Browns' lockdown cornerback.

4 — Interceptions on the season for Grant Delpit, who picked off Wentz twice Sunday. He has three in the past two games.

21 — Plays on the Commanders' 96-yard scoring drive in Sunday's second quarter. The drive was tied for the longest by any team in the NFL this season.

35 — Yards on a Nick Chubb run in Sunday's first quarter, marking the Pro Bowl RB's longest carry since Week 5.

104 — Yards for Chubb on the day, giving him his seventh 100-yard game of the season and first since Week 12.

Photos: Week 17 - Browns at Commanders Pregame

Check out photos of players warming up for their Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
1 / 49

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
2 / 49

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
3 / 49

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
4 / 49

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
5 / 49

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
6 / 49

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
7 / 49

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
8 / 49

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
9 / 49

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
10 / 49

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
11 / 49

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
12 / 49

A player before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
13 / 49

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
14 / 49

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
15 / 49

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
16 / 49

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
17 / 49

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
18 / 49

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
19 / 49

A player before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
20 / 49

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
21 / 49

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
22 / 49

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden (16) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
23 / 49

Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden (16) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
24 / 49

A player before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
25 / 49

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
26 / 49

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
27 / 49

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
28 / 49

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
A helmet before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
29 / 49

A helmet before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
30 / 49

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
31 / 49

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
32 / 49

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) and Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
33 / 49

Running back John Kelly (41) and Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
34 / 49

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
35 / 49

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (41) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
36 / 49

Running back John Kelly (41) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
37 / 49

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The locker room before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
38 / 49

The locker room before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
39 / 49

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
40 / 49

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The locker room before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
41 / 49

The locker room before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The locker room before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
42 / 49

The locker room before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
43 / 49

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
44 / 49

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
45 / 49

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
46 / 49

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The locker room before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
47 / 49

The locker room before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
48 / 49

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
49 / 49

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Amari Cooper hits 1,000 yards for 6th time in NFL career in loss to Saints

Cleveland's veteran WR led the team Saturday with 6 catches for 72 yards

news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb clears 6,000 career rushing yards, Amari Cooper hits 8,000 receiving in Browns win

Cleveland's top playmakers hit some big milestones in Saturday's victory

news

By the Numbers: Myles Garrett picks up 2 more sacks but Browns can't rally in Cincinnati

Cleveland falls to 5-8 after a tough division loss to the Bengals

news

By the Numbers: Donovan Peoples-Jones snaps Browns' 7-year drought with game-changing TD

Cleveland hadn't returned a punt for a touchdown since 2015 ... until Sunday

news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb clears 1,000 yards for 4th straight season and hits 2 more milestones

Chubb's game-winning TD moved him into 3rd in Browns history with 48 for his career

news

By the Numbers: Big catches from Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones not enough

Cleveland's WR duo combined for 13 catches and 3 TDs in the loss to Buffalo

news

By the Numbers: Browns' scoring drought allows Dolphins to take control

Cleveland took an early lead before allowing 24 straight points to Miami

news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb moves into tie for 2nd in team history with another 100-yard game

Chubb found the end zone two more times in Cleveland's rout of the Bengals

news

By the Numbers: Sacks, 3rd downs slow down Browns offense

Cleveland fell to Baltimore, 23-20, in Sunday's AFC North matchup

news

By the Numbers: Browns lose turnover battle in big way vs. Patriots

Cleveland had a season-high 4 giveaways in its loss to New England

news

By the Numbers: Browns, Chargers both clear 200 rushing yards in day dominated by big-play RBs

Nick Chubb goes over 100 yards for the 4th time this season

Advertising