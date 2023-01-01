By the Numbers: Amari Cooper's 2 TDs, 105 yards give him 2 more milestones

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 24-10 win over to the Commanders.
3 — Consecutive touchdown drives for the Browns offense in Sunday's second half, as they turned a 7-3 deficit into a 24-10 victory.
105 — Receiving yards — all coming in the second half — for Amari Cooper, who cleared the century mark for the fifth time this season. It's the first time a Browns receiver has notched five 100-yard games in a season since 2013 (Josh Gordon).
9 — Touchdowns on the season for Cooper, giving him the most for a Browns WR since Gordon had nine in 2013.
143.75 — QB rating for Deshaun Watson in Sunday's second half after he completed 6-of-10 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns in the game's final 30 minutes. He also added 32 yards on the ground.
31.4 — QB rating for Washington QB Carson Wentz, whom the Browns limited to 16-of-28 passing for 143 yards and three INTs.
3 — Interceptions on the season for Denzel Ward, who picked off Carson Wentz in Sunday's first half. That ties a season-high for the Browns' lockdown cornerback.
4 — Interceptions on the season for Grant Delpit, who picked off Wentz twice Sunday. He has three in the past two games.
21 — Plays on the Commanders' 96-yard scoring drive in Sunday's second quarter. The drive was tied for the longest by any team in the NFL this season.
35 — Yards on a Nick Chubb run in Sunday's first quarter, marking the Pro Bowl RB's longest carry since Week 5.
104 — Yards for Chubb on the day, giving him his seventh 100-yard game of the season and first since Week 12.
