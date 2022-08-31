News & Notes: Greg Newsome II feels 'a lot more confident' heading into 2nd season

Browns claim Mond

The Browns added a third QB to their 53-man roster Wednesday by claiming 2021 third-round pick Kellen Mond off waivers. A Texas A&M product, Mond was drafted by the Vikings and appeared in one game last season during Week 17 and completed two of three passes for five yards.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Mond was one of the prospects the Browns evaluated before the 2021 draft and is considered a "developmental player."

"I would hope for all of our guys that they have a long-term future," Stefanski said. "That is the idea behind the roster. We will get him in here tonight, I will shake his hand tomorrow and start teaching him the offense."

Winovich returns

DE Chase Winovich returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last three weeks with a hamstring injury.

A fourth-year veteran acquired from New England in March, Winovich is one of five defensive ends the Browns have after they set their initial 53-man roster Tuesday and could carry a sizable role in the rotation Week 1 if he's able to work back to full-strength.

"Good to have Chase out there," Stefanski said. "He's been battling that injury for a couple weeks here. It's good to just progress him out here in some individual and team periods, special teams and all that."

Moore switches to defense

One of the more notable points from the Browns' roster moves Wednesday was David Moore, who had previously played guard in first NFL season in 2021, switching over to defensive tackle.

Moore was one of 12 players the Browns signed to the practice squad, and the switch stemmed from the work Moore did last season on the Browns' scout team. Even though he was a guard at the time, the Browns had him line up as a defensive tackle on the scout-team defense against their starting offense. Moore apparently gave the offensive linemen a tough time on some plays, which is why the Browns wanted to move him over to the defense.