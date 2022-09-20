News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett miss practice due to injuries

The Browns are hoping both players will be available Thursday against the Steelers despite the short week

Sep 20, 2022 at 03:20 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

092022_News&Notes

The Browns were without two key players from both sides of the ball Tuesday in practice — and will be crossing their fingers they'll be available for Thursday's game against Pittsburgh.

Pro Bowlers G Joel Bitonio (biceps) and DE Myles Garrett (neck) each missed practice due to injuries. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said their status for the primetime game against the Steelers was still undecided.

"We will see," Stefanski said. "I mentioned it before, these Thursday night games, sometimes it's hard for guys to make it. We will take every hour as they come."

Photos: Steelers Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday Night Football

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.
1 / 13

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.
2 / 13

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.
3 / 13

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.
4 / 13

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.
5 / 13

Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.
6 / 13

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.
7 / 13

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.
8 / 13

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.
9 / 13

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.
10 / 13

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.
11 / 13

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.
12 / 13

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.
13 / 13

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 20, 2022.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Browns did not practice Monday but estimated that Bitonio would not have practiced due to the injury. Garrett was not listed on Monday's injury report.

If Bitonio isn't able to play, the Browns could turn to either Michael Dunn, a guard who has served as the backup center after Nick Harris suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason, or fourth-year veteran Hjalte Froholdt for the start.

The loss of Garrett, who has three sacks in the first two games, would obviously be a big blow to a defensive line that will already be without its other Pro Bowl edge rusher, Jadeveon Clowney. Stefanski announced Monday that Clowney would be out for the game with an ankle injury, and the team also placed DE Chase Winovich on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Winovich will miss at least the next four games. Stefanski said he was unsure if Clowney would be able to return for Week 4 — where the Browns will have 10 days of rest.

"Obviously, you get extra time on the back end (of the Thursday night game), so I can't speak to it after this one," he said. "I'm not sure."

With Clowney out, the Browns were already planning to turn to third-round rookie Alex Wright and seventh-round rookie Isaiah Thomas. Isaac Rochell, a fifth-year veteran who spent training with the Browns, could also be elevated from the practice squad.

Wright has two tackles and is tied for the team lead with two pass breakups in the first two games.

"Similar to what we were talking about earlier, these are young players who we are asking a lot of them right away," Stefanski said. "Alex in particular really has responded. He has made plays in these games. He's gotten his hands on balls. He's very active. A young player, he's going to make his mistakes like you would expect, but really think highly of the young man."

Related Links

Forgetting Week 2

The Browns spent Monday reviewing the tape from their stunning loss Sunday against the Jets but made clear Tuesday that they have turned the page from Week 2.

Focusing on Pittsburgh was always going to be the fastest way for the Browns to flush the disappointment, but it was never going to be easy after they allowed the Jets to rally from a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes.

"We have no time for any focus on anything else but the Steelers," QB Jacoby Brissett said. 'I think the players understand that. I think the coaches understand it. I think that was the standard when we walked into this building on Monday that we are onto the Steelers. Looking forward to it."

One player who begrudgingly looked back on the game Tuesday was RB Nick Chubb, who was asked about his 12-yard touchdown with 2:02 left. The touchdown gave the Browns a 30-17 lead, but it also gave the Jets another possession, which they quickly turned into a touchdown. They then recovered their onside kick and scored again to take the lead.

Chubb's touchdown should hardly be factored as a reason for the loss, but had he gone down to the grass rather than score, the Browns would've likely been able to run out the clock and seal the win.

"I probably shouldn't have scored right there, honestly, looking back at it," Chubb said. "It cost us the game. A lot of things went wrong, not just one thing but collectively as a unit and as a team, we could have all done things different. It's only a problem because we didn't win, so I probably should have went down."

Chubb, however, said he has moved past the result.

"I was over it until I came up here," he said with a smile. "I'm ready to move forward to the next game."

Winfrey returns

Rookie DT Perrion Winfrey has returned from a team-issued suspension that held him out of practice last Friday and the Jets game.

Winfrey, a fourth-round pick from Oklahoma, said he wanted to keep the reasoning for the suspension in-house.

"This puts me in a different head space, a different focus," he said. "It was something I needed to mature. I feel like I wouldn't be the player I'm going to be now if (the suspension) didn't happen."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Browns rule out Jadeveon Clowney, 2 others for Week 3 due to injuries 

The Browns will be without 3 edge rushers in their first divisional game of the season
news

News & Notes: Kevin Stefanski, Myles Garrett react to "Brownie the Elf" logo at midfield

Garrett said he can rally around the logo if the fans do the same
news

News & Notes: Donovan Peoples-Jones 'played big' in Week 1 win

Peoples-Jones made one of the biggest catches of the season-opening victory
news

News & Notes: Nick Chubb-Kareem Hunt together in the backfield could be 'growing' look on offense

Chubb and Hunt were featured in the backfield together for several plays against the Panthers
news

News & Notes: Jack Conklin has chance to play Week 1

The Browns added to their tackle depth Monday as well with the addition of Joe Haeg
news

News & Notes: Greg Newsome II feels 'a lot more confident' heading into 2nd season

Newsome is back to full health after a hamstring injury and is eager for Week 1 to arrive
news

News & Notes: Michael Woods II returns to practice after cracking 53-man roster spot

Woods maintained his confidence and found ways to grow stronger mentally while missing time with a hamstring injury
news

News & Notes: Wyatt Teller, Grant Delpit were held out for precautionary reasons vs. Bears

LB Chris Odom suffered a season-ending ACL injury, and CB A.J. Green (hip) and S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring) are expected to be ready for Week 1
news

News & Notes: Myles Garrett picks DT Jordan Elliott for big season

Garrett said Elliott has looked more explosive and comfortable in the defense in his third year in Cleveland
news

News & Notes: Rookie DE Alex Wright "flashed" in training camp

Wright has benefitted from opportunities in first-team reps
news

News & Notes: Greg Newsome II sees becoming 'vocal leader' as next step after productive rookie year

Newsome was one of the biggest factors in helping the defense become one of the league's best in 2021 and will look to use his voice to help stabilize the group in future seasons
Advertising