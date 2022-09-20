News & Notes: Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett miss practice due to injuries

Forgetting Week 2

The Browns spent Monday reviewing the tape from their stunning loss Sunday against the Jets but made clear Tuesday that they have turned the page from Week 2.

Focusing on Pittsburgh was always going to be the fastest way for the Browns to flush the disappointment, but it was never going to be easy after they allowed the Jets to rally from a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes.

"We have no time for any focus on anything else but the Steelers," QB Jacoby Brissett said. 'I think the players understand that. I think the coaches understand it. I think that was the standard when we walked into this building on Monday that we are onto the Steelers. Looking forward to it."

One player who begrudgingly looked back on the game Tuesday was RB Nick Chubb, who was asked about his 12-yard touchdown with 2:02 left. The touchdown gave the Browns a 30-17 lead, but it also gave the Jets another possession, which they quickly turned into a touchdown. They then recovered their onside kick and scored again to take the lead.

Chubb's touchdown should hardly be factored as a reason for the loss, but had he gone down to the grass rather than score, the Browns would've likely been able to run out the clock and seal the win.

"I probably shouldn't have scored right there, honestly, looking back at it," Chubb said. "It cost us the game. A lot of things went wrong, not just one thing but collectively as a unit and as a team, we could have all done things different. It's only a problem because we didn't win, so I probably should have went down."

Chubb, however, said he has moved past the result.

"I was over it until I came up here," he said with a smile. "I'm ready to move forward to the next game."

Winfrey returns

Rookie DT Perrion Winfrey has returned from a team-issued suspension that held him out of practice last Friday and the Jets game.

Winfrey, a fourth-round pick from Oklahoma, said he wanted to keep the reasoning for the suspension in-house.