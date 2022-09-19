Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 8:15 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Matchup
- The Browns are coming off a 31-30 loss to the Jets, while the Steelers lost 17-14 to the Patriots in Week 2
- The Steelers lead the all-time regular season series, 78-59-1. The Steelers won the last game, 26-14, in Week 17 on Jan. 3, 2022 at Heinz Field.
Storylines to Watch
- Divisional Foes – The Browns will play their first AFC North opponent of the season. The Steelers played their first divisional game in Week 1, defeating the Bengals 23-20 in OT.
- Rebound Game – After losing a 13-point lead to the Jets in the final minutes of Week 2, the Browns will look to rebound against Pittsburgh. A win would advance their record to 2-1 and into first place in the division.
- Defense vs. Trubisky – The Browns will face new Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky for the first time since he joined Pittsburgh this offseason after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Thursday, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video and News 5 (Cleveland area only)
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (sidelines)
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 4 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 8:15 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
